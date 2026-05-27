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    MPH Health Care Announces 2025 Annual Report & €5.00 Dividend Proposal

    MPH Health Care AG presents its 2025 results: a year of strong portfolio performance, higher proposed dividend and robust equity despite a non-cash loss.

    MPH Health Care Announces 2025 Annual Report & €5.00 Dividend Proposal
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • MPH Health Care AG published its Annual Report 2025 on 27 May 2026; the full report is available on the company website (Investor Relations).
    • The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €5.00 per share (previous year: €1.20) to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026.
    • Net loss for 2025 amounted to €29.3 million, primarily due to a non-cash one‑off fair‑value measurement of the CR Energy investment.
    • Equity ratio remains very high at 94.3% (previous year: 95.5%).
    • Key holding M1 Kliniken AG reported a strong 2025: EBIT up 29% and the “Beauty” segment exceeded €100 million in revenue for the first time.
    • MPH Health Care AG is an investment company focused on acquiring, developing and selling companies and shareholdings in healthcare growth segments and other high‑growth, high‑profit sectors.

    The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 26,50EUR and was up +0,95 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,38 % since publication.


    MPH Health Care

    0,00 %
    +1,52 %
    +32,18 %
    +18,67 %
    +3,89 %
    +70,06 %
    +1,91 %
    +2,30 %
    -12,71 %
    ISIN:DE000A289V03WKN:A289V0
    MPH Health Care direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    MPH Health Care Announces 2025 Annual Report & €5.00 Dividend Proposal MPH Health Care AG presents its 2025 results: a year of strong portfolio performance, higher proposed dividend and robust equity despite a non-cash loss.
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