Mountain Alliance AG Reports 2025 Results; Strong NAV Growth Anticipated in 2026
In 2025, Mountain Alliance AG balanced a softer NAV with fresh capital, rising revenues and a strategic pivot toward high-growth defense and deep tech investments.
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- Mountain Alliance AG's net asset value (NAV) decreased slightly from EUR 42.5 million to EUR 40.4 million as of December 31, 2025, with a NAV per share of EUR 5.33 compared to EUR 6.17 in 2024.
- The company successfully completed a capital increase, raising nearly EUR 2 million to fund investments in promising technology sectors.
- Significant investments were made in the defense sector, notably in Destinus, a European provider of autonomous flight systems, which is expected to boost NAV through its growth potential and partnership with Rheinmetall AG.
- The 2025 financial results show a revenue increase to EUR 204,336 from EUR 144,605, and a reduced net loss of EUR -459,678 compared to EUR -1,301,856 in the previous year.
- Operational highlights include strong growth at Lingoda GmbH and restructuring efforts at Shirtinator AG, alongside a reduction of EUR 800,000 in financial liabilities through asset sales.
- The strategic focus for 2026 and beyond is on expanding investments in defense tech, dual-use technologies, drone, satellite, cybersecurity, and AI, aiming to increase long-term NAV and shareholder value.
The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at Mountain Alliance is on 31.05.2026.
The price of Mountain Alliance at the time of the news was 2,7900EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous
day.
+1,79 %
+3,32 %
+2,56 %
+20,69 %
+4,48 %
-11,39 %
-47,17 %
-61,89 %
-76,46 %
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