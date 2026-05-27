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    The Payments Group Holding Reverts to Roots, Rebrands as German Tech Holding

    German Tech Holding is reshaping its future: shifting from payments to pioneering venture capital in Germany’s AI and BioTech startup landscape.

    The Payments Group Holding Reverts to Roots, Rebrands as German Tech Holding
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Payments Group Holding is returning to its roots and will rename itself to German Tech Holding, focusing on venture capital investments in Germany
    • The company is concentrating on early-stage startups in Artificial Intelligence and BioTech, with increased stakes in Softmax AI and Cognicare AI
    • PGH plans to propose the name change at its annual general meeting on August 19, 2026, and aims to focus on startups requiring manageable capital with high planning reliability
    • It holds significant assets including a 35% stake in AuctionTech and receivables of €6.2 million from the SGT Group, with ongoing discussions about strategic solutions
    • PGH has a substantial investment portfolio, including stakes in startups like SoundCloud and Thinksurance, and expects its net asset value per share to be over €1.50, higher than its current share price
    • The company is actively expanding its investments in AI spin-offs from Softmax AI, such as AI tools for civil engineering, education, and an AI voice box for children, with further growth and exit opportunities anticipated

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Payments Group Holding is on 12.06.2026.

    The price of The Payments Group Holding at the time of the news was 0,2900EUR and was down -1,19 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,3000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,45 % since publication.


    The Payments Group Holding

    +6,38 %
    +2,04 %
    -11,50 %
    -10,18 %
    -46,43 %
    -80,26 %
    -80,65 %
    -89,47 %
    -91,89 %
    ISIN:DE000A1MMEV4WKN:A1MMEV
    The Payments Group Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    The Payments Group Holding Reverts to Roots, Rebrands as German Tech Holding German Tech Holding is reshaping its future: shifting from payments to pioneering venture capital in Germany’s AI and BioTech startup landscape.
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