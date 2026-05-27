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    IVU Traffic Technologies Releases Q1-2026 Quarterly Report

    Powered by robust recurring revenues, the company starts 2026 with double‑digit growth, sharply higher EBIT and a strong order backlog underpinning its upbeat full‑year outlook.

    IVU Traffic Technologies Releases Q1-2026 Quarterly Report
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Q1‑2026 revenue: €34,893 thousand, up 13% year‑on‑year (Q1‑2025: €30,809 thousand).
    • Q1‑2026 gross profit: €29,009 thousand, up 17% year‑on‑year (Q1‑2025: €24,729 thousand).
    • Q1‑2026 operating profit (EBIT): €1,537 thousand (Q1‑2025: €187 thousand).
    • Growth mainly driven by recurring revenue, particularly hosting and service contracts.
    • Company reports a strong order backlog and continued high demand for its solutions.
    • FY2026 guidance: consolidated revenues > €160 million, gross profit ≈ €130 million, and EBIT ≈ €20 million.

    The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 20,250EUR and was up +1,12 % compared with the previous day.


    IVU Traffic Technologies

    +0,50 %
    +2,02 %
    +8,89 %
    +2,02 %
    +12,22 %
    +19,95 %
    +10,50 %
    +503,17 %
    +6,32 %
    ISIN:DE0007448508WKN:744850
    IVU Traffic Technologies direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    IVU Traffic Technologies Releases Q1-2026 Quarterly Report Powered by robust recurring revenues, the company starts 2026 with double‑digit growth, sharply higher EBIT and a strong order backlog underpinning its upbeat full‑year outlook.
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