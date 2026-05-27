The Platform Group Q1 2026 Soars with Record GMV, Revenue & EBITDA!

GMV increased by 23.0% to EUR 438.4 million in Q1 2026, compared to EUR 356.3 million in Q1 2025

Revenue grew by 51.2% to EUR 243.1 million in Q1 2026, up from EUR 160.8 million in Q1 2025

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 37.1% to EUR 21.8 million, from EUR 15.9 million in Q1 2025

Number of active customers increased by 42.1% to 8.1 million, and the number of partners grew by 12.2% to 17,221

Net profit slightly decreased to EUR 17.7 million from EUR 18.2 million, with earnings per share of EUR 0.85 compared to EUR 0.90 in Q1 2025

The company confirms its 2026 guidance to reach EUR 1.7 billion GMV, EUR 1.0 billion revenue, and EUR 70-80 million adjusted EBITDA for the year

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at The Platform Group is on 27.05.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 3,0550EUR and was up +10,69 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,82 % since publication.





