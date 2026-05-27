Affluence Corporation Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Triar Commerce LLC
Affluence Corporation is moving to reshape its growth path with a planned acquisition of Triar Commerce, aiming to scale revenue, expand capabilities and unlock new synergies.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Affluence Corporation (OTCID: AFFU) executed a Letter of Intent on May 27, 2026 to acquire Triar Commerce LLC, intending to purchase 100% of Triar’s equity or assets.
- The proposed consideration would combine cash, preferred equity and performance-based earnouts, and the transaction is subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and securing financing.
- Management estimates that, if the Triar deal and other strategic initiatives close, the company could reach about $220 million in pro forma annualized revenue and roughly $5 million in pro forma EBITDA, but these figures are internal estimates and uncertain.
- Affluence had previously signed the LOI but did not disclose it earlier; recent approval of a reverse stock split and ongoing talks with convertible debt holders may improve the company’s ability to pursue acquisitions, though financing remains critical.
- Management cites expected synergies between Triar’s telecom capabilities and Affluence’s IoT and smart infrastructure platforms as a rationale for scaling operations and strengthening market position.
- Completion is uncertain and contingent on multiple conditions (due diligence, board approval, acceptable financing); the announcement contains forward-looking statements and provides no assurance the transaction will close.
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