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    tZERO & PandoAlts Partnership Streamlines Investor Onboarding

    VerifyInvestor.com and PandoAlts are reshaping private markets with a unified, end‑to‑end investor verification workflow that streamlines onboarding, compliance, and access to alternatives.

    tZERO & PandoAlts Partnership Streamlines Investor Onboarding
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • VerifyInvestor.com (a tZERO subsidiary) has integrated its accredited investor and qualified purchaser verification services into PandoAlts’ Market Checks platform and was named the platform’s default accreditation verification provider.
    • The integration creates an end-to-end investor verification workflow designed to streamline onboarding, compliance checks, and access to private market and alternative investment opportunities.
    • The collaboration is intended to modernize fragmented onboarding and compliance infrastructure across private markets, improving connectivity and operational efficiency for issuers, platforms, and investors.
    • tZERO’s CEO Alan Konevsky, VerifyInvestor’s Jenny Shields, and PandoAlts’ CEO Cash Lafferty emphasize the move reduces onboarding friction, speeds accreditation workflows, and adds independent, industry-recognized verification to boost issuer and broker confidence.
    • VerifyInvestor.com provides accredited investor/qualified purchaser verifications, AML/KYC services, document certification, and reportedly maintains one of the largest U.S. databases of verified accredited investors used by issuers, funds, platforms, and law firms.
    • PandoAlts is a broker‑neutral digital operating system for alternative investments; tZERO offers blockchain-enabled liquidity and trading solutions for private assets — the announcement includes standard investor risk notices and forward‑looking statement disclaimers.






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    tZERO & PandoAlts Partnership Streamlines Investor Onboarding VerifyInvestor.com and PandoAlts are reshaping private markets with a unified, end‑to‑end investor verification workflow that streamlines onboarding, compliance, and access to alternatives.
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