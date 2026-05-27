DAX, Digital Turbine & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|GoldHaven Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|PUMA
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|adidas
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|Sparc Technologies
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|240
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|49
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Netlist
|32
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|23
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|22
|💬
|📰
|INTERSHOP Communications
|21
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Digital Turbine
|+47,83 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Dycom Industries
|+31,23 %
|📰
|🥉
|X-FAB Silicon Foundries
|+30,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Flow Traders
|-14,55 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|OHB
|-16,81 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Zscaler
|-29,64 %
|💬
|📰
GoldHaven Resources
Wochenperformance: +41,84 %
Wochenperformance: +41,84 %
Platz 1
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +15,18 %
Wochenperformance: +15,18 %
Platz 2
adidas
Wochenperformance: +15,58 %
Wochenperformance: +15,58 %
Platz 3
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +81,87 %
Wochenperformance: +81,87 %
Platz 4
Sparc Technologies
Wochenperformance: +22,90 %
Wochenperformance: +22,90 %
Platz 5
OHB
Wochenperformance: -19,55 %
Wochenperformance: -19,55 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +4,18 %
Wochenperformance: +4,18 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +13,72 %
Wochenperformance: +13,72 %
Platz 8
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +21,22 %
Wochenperformance: +21,22 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,27 %
Wochenperformance: -1,27 %
Platz 10
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +15,35 %
Wochenperformance: +15,35 %
Platz 11
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Platz 12
Digital Turbine
Wochenperformance: +71,75 %
Wochenperformance: +71,75 %
Platz 13
Dycom Industries
Wochenperformance: +34,37 %
Wochenperformance: +34,37 %
Platz 14
X-FAB Silicon Foundries
Wochenperformance: +133,29 %
Wochenperformance: +133,29 %
Platz 15
Flow Traders
Wochenperformance: -15,78 %
Wochenperformance: -15,78 %
Platz 16
OHB
Wochenperformance: -19,55 %
Wochenperformance: -19,55 %
Platz 17
Zscaler
Wochenperformance: -25,86 %
Wochenperformance: -25,86 %
Platz 18
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