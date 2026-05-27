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    Northern Data Rumble Offer Ends June 1 – Last Chance for Shareholders

    Time is running out for Northern Data investors: Rumble’s final share‑for‑share exchange offer is nearing expiry, with boards united in urging shareholders to act now.

    Northern Data Rumble Offer Ends June 1 – Last Chance for Shareholders
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Exchange offer for Northern Data expires on June 1, 2026 at 06:01 CET (Frankfurt) / 00:01 ET (New York); the additional acceptance period will not be extended — last chance to tender shares.
    • Offer terms: each validly tendered Northern Data share will receive 2.0281 newly issued Rumble Class A shares at closing (customary fractional-share settlement).
    • All required regulatory approvals have been received; this is Rumble’s best and final offer, not conditioned on a minimum tender, and Northern Data’s Management and Supervisory Boards unanimously recommend acceptance.
    • Closing is on track for mid‑June 2026, with prompt delisting of Northern Data shares to follow.
    • Shareholders must tender before the expiry and are directed to www.rumble-offer.com (and the SEC site for the S‑4) for the Offer Document, EU prospectus and related filings — investors should read these materials before deciding.
    • Rumble may acquire additional Northern Data shares on or off the exchange during the offer period without increasing the offer consideration; the press release contains forward‑looking statements and extensive risk disclosures.






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    Northern Data Rumble Offer Ends June 1 – Last Chance for Shareholders Time is running out for Northern Data investors: Rumble’s final share‑for‑share exchange offer is nearing expiry, with boards united in urging shareholders to act now.
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