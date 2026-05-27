Verbio SE Boosts 2025/2026 EBITDA Outlook Again!
Verbio sharpens its green growth story: the bioenergy specialist lifts its 2025/26 earnings outlook as strong markets and policy tailwinds boost its renewable strategy.
Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
- Verbio SE raises its EBITDA forecast for 2025/2026 to EUR 160-180 million, up from the previous range of EUR 100-140 million.
- The positive outlook is driven by strong business performance and favorable ethanol market margins.
- A reversal of inventory write-downs related to GHG quotas, amounting to less than EUR 20 million, is expected due to a political decision.
- The net financial debt forecast remains unchanged, with a target to reduce it below EUR 140 million by the end of 2026.
- The financial results for 2025/2026 will be published in the Annual Report on September 24, 2026.
- Verbio focuses on converting biomass into renewable energy, climate-friendly fuels, and sustainable products, emphasizing green solutions and ecological production.
The next important date, Publication of the Group Annual Financial Report 2025/2026, at Verbio is on 24.09.2026.
The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 38,89EUR and was up +1,09 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.909,14PKT (+0,35 %).
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