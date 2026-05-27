Verbio SE Boosts 2025/2026 EBITDA Outlook Again!

Verbio SE raises its EBITDA forecast for 2025/2026 to EUR 160-180 million, up from the previous range of EUR 100-140 million.

The positive outlook is driven by strong business performance and favorable ethanol market margins.

A reversal of inventory write-downs related to GHG quotas, amounting to less than EUR 20 million, is expected due to a political decision.

The net financial debt forecast remains unchanged, with a target to reduce it below EUR 140 million by the end of 2026.

The financial results for 2025/2026 will be published in the Annual Report on September 24, 2026.

Verbio focuses on converting biomass into renewable energy, climate-friendly fuels, and sustainable products, emphasizing green solutions and ecological production.

The next important date, Publication of the Group Annual Financial Report 2025/2026, at Verbio is on 24.09.2026.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 38,89EUR and was up +1,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.909,14PKT (+0,35 %).





