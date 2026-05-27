HMS Bergbau AG: 2026 Forecast Shows Significant Revenue & Profit Growth

HMS Bergbau forecasts significant growth in revenue to EUR 2.0 billion in 2026

Expected EBITDA (excluding special effects) to increase from EUR 22.4 million to EUR 35 million in 2026

The 2026 EBITDA will include a one-time valuation effect of approximately EUR 20 million from consolidating Hoshoza Resources Vryheid

The company experienced strong business development in 2026, especially in liquid fuels, lubricants, and mining projects in South Africa and Botswana

The coal market is recovering, benefiting HMS due to high global demand and successful trading months in March and April 2026

HMS signed an exclusive 8-year purchase agreement for chrome ore with a South African mine, positively impacting sales and results in 2026

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at HMS Bergbau is on 30.06.2026.

The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 42,60EUR and was up +1,31 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.





