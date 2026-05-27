HMS Bergbau AG: 2026 Forecast Shows Significant Revenue & Profit Growth
HMS Bergbau is entering a new growth phase, driven by rising demand, strategic deals in Africa, and a strong recovery in coal and related energy markets.
Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
- HMS Bergbau forecasts significant growth in revenue to EUR 2.0 billion in 2026
- Expected EBITDA (excluding special effects) to increase from EUR 22.4 million to EUR 35 million in 2026
- The 2026 EBITDA will include a one-time valuation effect of approximately EUR 20 million from consolidating Hoshoza Resources Vryheid
- The company experienced strong business development in 2026, especially in liquid fuels, lubricants, and mining projects in South Africa and Botswana
- The coal market is recovering, benefiting HMS due to high global demand and successful trading months in March and April 2026
- HMS signed an exclusive 8-year purchase agreement for chrome ore with a South African mine, positively impacting sales and results in 2026
The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at HMS Bergbau is on 30.06.2026.
The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 42,60EUR and was up +1,31 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.
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