XTPL Secures Funding & Launches ODRA Business in Q1 2026
XTPL entered 2026 with rising commercialization, new ODRA system launches, key Asian and U.S. wins, and fresh funding to scale its “lab to fab” strategy.
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- Q1 2026 total revenue PLN 1.6m, of which PLN 1.2m came from sale of products and services (remainder from grants).
- Delivered a Delta Printing System (DPS) to an Asia customer and supplied UPD modules (including the final module under the first tranche) to a major Chinese display manufacturer and a Nasdaq‑100 U.S. equipment/display customer, demonstrating successful "lab to fab" industrial deployment.
- Launched commercialization of the new ODRA systems (March 2026) for HMLV small‑scale production; secured the first ODRA order from a Silicon Valley client in advanced semiconductor packaging/defense, with further orders expected in 2026 and deliveries planned for Q4 2026 or 2027.
- Secured nearly PLN 30m financing: PLN 19.5m gross from a March public offering (Series Y, recognized in April) plus approximately PLN 10.1m in NCBR funding awarded post‑reporting date and to be paid in tranches.
- Q1 2026 EBITDA was PLN -3.9m and cash & cash equivalents stood at PLN 2.1m as of March 31, 2026 (capital raised in April will be reflected in Q2 results).
- XTPL now commercializes UPD modules, DPS prototyping devices and High Performance Materials and added ODRA as a fourth business line; the company is negotiating a larger next tranche with a major FPD maker in China and pursuing five advanced evaluation processes to convert its technology pipeline into recurring revenues under the 2026–2028 strategy.
The price of XTPL at the time of the news was 14,400EUR and was up +3,08 % compared with the previous day.
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