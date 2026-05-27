Energiekontor AG: Major Approval at Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items by a large majority (≈60% of registered share capital present); shareholders discharged the Management and Supervisory Boards, approved the auditor, Supervisory Board remuneration and the 2025 remuneration report.

Dividend of €1.00 per share approved (about 35% of balance sheet profit), doubling last year’s payout.

Energiekontor closed the 2025 financial year at the upper end of the revised earnings forecast; sales and earnings increased year‑on‑year.

Operational performance for 2026 is proceeding according to plan: 22 wind and solar projects under construction totaling ~650 MW, including nine proprietary projects >230 MW; company portfolio currently comprises 39 parks (~450 MW).

Signed commercially attractive PPAs for 17 German post‑EEG wind parks (total >100 MW) for 2026–2027 and is advancing repowering, new builds and smart technologies to modernize its park portfolio.

Project pipeline expanded to >12 GW (including US solar project rights) with a higher share of advanced projects; 2026 Group EBT guidance reaffirmed at €40–60 million and the company remains confident in achieving its 2023–2028 growth targets.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 46,95EUR and was down -2,95 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.907,20PKT (+0,34 %).





