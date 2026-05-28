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    Formycon Q1 2026: Record Growth & Progress

    Formycon accelerates its biosimilar growth story: key pipeline milestones, new European launches, rising revenues and improving profitability underpin its FYB4Growth strategy.

    Formycon Q1 2026: Record Growth & Progress
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FYB206 (pembrolizumab biosimilar) achieved a positive pivotal Dahlia pharmacokinetic study demonstrating PK equivalence to Keytruda, triggered milestone payments, and moves toward regulatory submission.
    • FYB203 (aflibercept / Eylea biosimilar) launched in Europe (available since May 15, 2026) after a settlement with Regeneron/Bayer, expanding Formycon’s in‑house commercial portfolio to three biosimilars.
    • FYB202 (ustekinumab / Stelara biosimilar) saw approval of an autoinjector in Europe and generated €4.5m revenue in Q1 2026, with U.S. partner activities showing improving sales momentum.
    • Q1 2026 revenue rose to €13.1m (Q1 2025: €5.3m), driven mainly by milestone payments for FYB202 and FYB206 and by commercialization income (FYB201, FYB202, FYB203).
    • Profitability trends improved: consolidated EBITDA was -€1.7m (Q1 2025: -€13.2m) and adjusted EBITDA -€3.6m (Q1 2025: -€11.8m); Formycon confirms 2026 guidance (revenues €60–70m; consolidated EBITDA €0–10m; adjusted EBITDA €5–15m).
    • Strong liquidity and strategic positioning: net working capital €66.4m and cash €68.8m (Mar 31, 2026); pursuing the “FYB4Growth” strategy (geographic diversification, smart portfolio, innovation/excellence, cost efficiency) and expanding regional partnerships (e.g., Lotus in APAC).

    The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q1), at Formycon is on 28.05.2026.


    Formycon

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    -73,85 %
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    +127,83 %
    ISIN:DE000A1EWVY8WKN:A1EWVY
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    Formycon Q1 2026: Record Growth & Progress Formycon accelerates its biosimilar growth story: key pipeline milestones, new European launches, rising revenues and improving profitability underpin its FYB4Growth strategy.
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