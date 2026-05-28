Formycon Q1 2026: Record Growth & Progress
Formycon accelerates its biosimilar growth story: key pipeline milestones, new European launches, rising revenues and improving profitability underpin its FYB4Growth strategy.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- FYB206 (pembrolizumab biosimilar) achieved a positive pivotal Dahlia pharmacokinetic study demonstrating PK equivalence to Keytruda, triggered milestone payments, and moves toward regulatory submission.
- FYB203 (aflibercept / Eylea biosimilar) launched in Europe (available since May 15, 2026) after a settlement with Regeneron/Bayer, expanding Formycon’s in‑house commercial portfolio to three biosimilars.
- FYB202 (ustekinumab / Stelara biosimilar) saw approval of an autoinjector in Europe and generated €4.5m revenue in Q1 2026, with U.S. partner activities showing improving sales momentum.
- Q1 2026 revenue rose to €13.1m (Q1 2025: €5.3m), driven mainly by milestone payments for FYB202 and FYB206 and by commercialization income (FYB201, FYB202, FYB203).
- Profitability trends improved: consolidated EBITDA was -€1.7m (Q1 2025: -€13.2m) and adjusted EBITDA -€3.6m (Q1 2025: -€11.8m); Formycon confirms 2026 guidance (revenues €60–70m; consolidated EBITDA €0–10m; adjusted EBITDA €5–15m).
- Strong liquidity and strategic positioning: net working capital €66.4m and cash €68.8m (Mar 31, 2026); pursuing the “FYB4Growth” strategy (geographic diversification, smart portfolio, innovation/excellence, cost efficiency) and expanding regional partnerships (e.g., Lotus in APAC).
The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q1), at Formycon is on 28.05.2026.
+0,90 %
+10,27 %
+9,67 %
-12,17 %
-13,02 %
-73,85 %
-67,73 %
-0,07 %
+127,83 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte