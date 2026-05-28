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    Galenica Achieves Robust Sales Growth Amid Market Challenges

    Galenica starts 2026 with robust momentum, lifting sales, expanding pharmacy reach and accelerating digital and healthcare services across its core markets.

    Galenica Achieves Robust Sales Growth Amid Market Challenges
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Galenica achieved a sales growth of 7.3% to CHF 1,409.7 million in the first four months of 2026
    • The main growth drivers were strong performance in pharmacy, wholesale, home care (9.1%), and diagnostics sectors
    • The company confirmed its 2026 outlook with expected sales growth of 5-7% and EBIT growth of 6-8%
    • Market share in bricks-and-mortar pharmacies increased, with a 4.0% organic growth in the pharmacy sector excluding acquisition effects
    • Digital sales channels and healthcare services, including vaccinations, saw above-average growth, with around 97,000 healthcare services provided in four months
    • The “Services & Production” sector grew by 9.1%, supported by new acquisitions like Labor Team, contributing CHF 40.8 million in sales in early 2026

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Galenica is on 28.05.2026.


    Galenica

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    +0,66 %
    -1,74 %
    -11,95 %
    -4,09 %
    +23,02 %
    +58,42 %
    +129,12 %
    ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K
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    Galenica Achieves Robust Sales Growth Amid Market Challenges Galenica starts 2026 with robust momentum, lifting sales, expanding pharmacy reach and accelerating digital and healthcare services across its core markets.
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