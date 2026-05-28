Galenica Achieves Robust Sales Growth Amid Market Challenges

Galenica achieved a sales growth of 7.3% to CHF 1,409.7 million in the first four months of 2026

The main growth drivers were strong performance in pharmacy, wholesale, home care (9.1%), and diagnostics sectors

The company confirmed its 2026 outlook with expected sales growth of 5-7% and EBIT growth of 6-8%

Market share in bricks-and-mortar pharmacies increased, with a 4.0% organic growth in the pharmacy sector excluding acquisition effects

Digital sales channels and healthcare services, including vaccinations, saw above-average growth, with around 97,000 healthcare services provided in four months

The “Services & Production” sector grew by 9.1%, supported by new acquisitions like Labor Team, contributing CHF 40.8 million in sales in early 2026

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Galenica is on 28.05.2026.



