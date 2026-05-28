🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsASTA Energy Solutions AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ASTA Energy Solutions
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ASTA Energy Solutions Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Amid Market Growth

    ASTA Energy Solutions powers into 2026 with surging sales, soaring profits and a strengthened balance sheet, as Q1 results outpace expectations across all key metrics.

    ASTA Energy Solutions Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Amid Market Growth
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • ASTA Energy Solutions AG reported strong Q1 2026 results with a 15.3% increase in net sales to EUR 196.4 million.
    • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 68.6% to EUR 17.2 million, with margins expanding on both net sales and net-value sales.
    • Net income significantly increased to EUR 6.3 million, up from EUR 0.9 million in Q1 2025, with earnings per share rising to EUR 0.49.
    • Free cash flow improved dramatically to EUR 12.1 million (+365.4% yoy), supported by operational performance and disciplined CapEx.
    • The company’s net cash position strengthened to EUR 38.6 million after a successful IPO, reducing net debt from EUR 56.6 million at year-end 2025.
    • ASTA reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting net sales over EUR 790 million, net-value sales over EUR 170 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 55–59 million.

    The price of ASTA Energy Solutions at the time of the news was 72,90EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
    19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 75,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,43 % since publication.


    ASTA Energy Solutions

    -4,05 %
    +3,47 %
    +21,77 %
    +57,36 %
    +77,50 %
    ISIN:AT100ASTA001WKN:A4214T
    ASTA Energy Solutions direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ASTA Energy Solutions Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Amid Market Growth ASTA Energy Solutions powers into 2026 with surging sales, soaring profits and a strengthened balance sheet, as Q1 results outpace expectations across all key metrics.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     