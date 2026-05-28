ASTA Energy Solutions Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Amid Market Growth

ASTA Energy Solutions AG reported strong Q1 2026 results with a 15.3% increase in net sales to EUR 196.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 68.6% to EUR 17.2 million, with margins expanding on both net sales and net-value sales.

Net income significantly increased to EUR 6.3 million, up from EUR 0.9 million in Q1 2025, with earnings per share rising to EUR 0.49.

Free cash flow improved dramatically to EUR 12.1 million (+365.4% yoy), supported by operational performance and disciplined CapEx.

The company’s net cash position strengthened to EUR 38.6 million after a successful IPO, reducing net debt from EUR 56.6 million at year-end 2025.

ASTA reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting net sales over EUR 790 million, net-value sales over EUR 170 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 55–59 million.

The price of ASTA Energy Solutions at the time of the news was 72,90EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 75,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,43 % since publication.





