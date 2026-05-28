ASTA Energy Solutions Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Amid Market Growth
ASTA Energy Solutions powers into 2026 with surging sales, soaring profits and a strengthened balance sheet, as Q1 results outpace expectations across all key metrics.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- ASTA Energy Solutions AG reported strong Q1 2026 results with a 15.3% increase in net sales to EUR 196.4 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 68.6% to EUR 17.2 million, with margins expanding on both net sales and net-value sales.
- Net income significantly increased to EUR 6.3 million, up from EUR 0.9 million in Q1 2025, with earnings per share rising to EUR 0.49.
- Free cash flow improved dramatically to EUR 12.1 million (+365.4% yoy), supported by operational performance and disciplined CapEx.
- The company’s net cash position strengthened to EUR 38.6 million after a successful IPO, reducing net debt from EUR 56.6 million at year-end 2025.
- ASTA reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting net sales over EUR 790 million, net-value sales over EUR 170 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 55–59 million.
The price of ASTA Energy Solutions at the time of the news was 72,90EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous
day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 75,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,43 % since publication.
-4,05 %
+3,47 %
+21,77 %
+57,36 %
+77,50 %
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