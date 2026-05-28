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    Swiss Life REF (CH) ESG Swiss Properties: Half-Year Results Show Higher Net Income

    Swiss Life REF (CH) ESG Swiss Properties strengthened its financial footing in H1 2026, combining higher profitability, leaner costs and resilient occupancy across its Swiss real estate portfolio.

    Swiss Life REF (CH) ESG Swiss Properties: Half-Year Results Show Higher Net Income
    • Swiss Life REF (CH) ESG Swiss Properties reported higher net income and operating profit margin as of March 31, 2026, driven by improved operational efficiency.
    • Rent loss rate decreased to 2.1%, with no material rental income loss, and vacancy rate remained low at 2.2%.
    • Operating expenses slightly reduced, leading to a higher EBIT margin of 68.9%, surpassing previous half-year and full-year figures.
    • Net income for the first half of 2026 was CHF 30.1 million, with no property revaluations or transactions during the period.
    • Net asset value per unit decreased slightly to CHF 115.35, and the borrowing ratio increased marginally to 21.67%, with financing costs reduced due to better conditions.
    • Swiss Life Asset Managers manages over CHF 288 billion in assets, including CHF 89.5 billion in real estate, employing more than 2,300 people across Europe.






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    Swiss Life REF (CH) ESG Swiss Properties: Half-Year Results Show Higher Net Income Swiss Life REF (CH) ESG Swiss Properties strengthened its financial footing in H1 2026, combining higher profitability, leaner costs and resilient occupancy across its Swiss real estate portfolio.
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