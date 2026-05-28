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    BRAIN Biotech Reports Half-Year Results & Confirms Full-Year Guidance

    Despite softer sales in bakery enzymes, BRAIN Biotech edges toward break-even, advances CRISPR innovation and reaffirms its full-year outlook.

    BRAIN Biotech Reports Half-Year Results & Confirms Full-Year Guidance
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • BRAIN Biotech AG reports a slight revenue decline of 7.2% to €23.4 million for the first half of 2025/26, mainly due to low sales in bakery enzymes and production relocations.
    • Adjusted Group EBITDA improved to around break-even at -€0.1 million from -€1.1 million in the previous year, indicating better operational performance.
    • The core segment BRAINBiocatalysts showed a 4.5% sequential revenue increase in Q2, with total revenues of €20.4 million for six months, down 10.3% year-over-year.
    • The BRAINBioIncubator segment's revenues increased to €3.0 million, driven by milestone payments and lower personnel costs, with a significantly improved EBITDA of €0.6 million.
    • A European patent was granted for a new CRISPR genome editing nuclease (BMC nuclease), highlighting advancements in genome editing technology.
    • The company confirms its full-year guidance, expecting stable revenues in the core segment and an EBITDA margin of around 10%, despite challenging economic conditions.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BRAIN Biotech is on 28.05.2026.

    The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,9200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    BRAIN Biotech

    -1,35 %
    +5,24 %
    +24,38 %
    +15,33 %
    +46,12 %
    -35,96 %
    -71,47 %
    -64,59 %
    -72,71 %
    ISIN:DE0005203947WKN:520394
    BRAIN Biotech direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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