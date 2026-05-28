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    Magirus Starts 2026 Strong with Record Orders; Mutares Initiates Exit

    Magirus enters 2026 with record orders, rising revenues and improving profitability, as its asset-light model and defense expansion fuel the next phase of growth.

    Magirus Starts 2026 Strong with Record Orders; Mutares Initiates Exit
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Magirus achieved record high order intake in Q1 2026, resulting in an order backlog of over EUR 880 million; revenues were approximately EUR 85 million, indicating strong growth momentum.
    • The company is making substantial progress in operational transformation, leading to higher production output and improved operational KPIs.
    • Magirus' revenues for 2025 were around EUR 336 million, with an improved adjusted EBIT of EUR -12 million compared to EUR -40 million in 2024.
    • The company is leveraging its asset-light business model to support future revenue growth with limited additional capital expenditure.
    • Magirus Defense, acquired in October 2025, is expanding into defense vehicles and system solutions, contributing to margin expansion and profitability.
    • Mutares has initiated a strategic review for Magirus, including potential options such as an IPO or a trade sale, to support its next growth phase and enhance financial flexibility.

    The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at mutares is on 03.07.2026.

    The price of mutares at the time of the news was 28,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.903,46PKT (+0,32 %).


    mutares

    -0,18 %
    +3,31 %
    +10,65 %
    -4,78 %
    -12,52 %
    +20,76 %
    +38,21 %
    +92,51 %
    +214.900,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
    mutares direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Magirus Starts 2026 Strong with Record Orders; Mutares Initiates Exit Magirus enters 2026 with record orders, rising revenues and improving profitability, as its asset-light model and defense expansion fuel the next phase of growth.
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