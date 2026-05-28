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    Ernst Russ AG Reports Record Q1 2026 Earnings

    Ernst Russ AG starts 2026 on a strong course, boosting earnings, expanding its fleet and charter backlog, and lifting guidance despite a volatile market.

    Ernst Russ AG Reports Record Q1 2026 Earnings
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Ernst Russ AG reported revenues of EUR 37.8 million and an EBIT of EUR 13.2 million for Q1 2026, with a high fleet utilization rate of 99.8%
    • The average daily charter rate increased by USD 2,663 to USD 19,546, and the charter backlog grew to EUR 620.9 million, extending the average remaining charter duration to 34.3 months
    • The company acquired two multipurpose vessels with 7-year charter contracts and announced entry into the tanker segment with four newbuildings scheduled for delivery between late 2026 and mid-2027, all with long-term charters
    • The sale of the container vessel MV "EF Emira" was completed, supporting fleet rejuvenation and portfolio development
    • Despite geopolitical and market challenges, Ernst Russ AG raised its full-year 2026 EBIT guidance to EUR 45-55 million, up from EUR 34-44 million, with revenues expected between EUR 145-160 million
    • The company's liquidity increased to EUR 120.2 million as of March 31, 2026, and the operational key figures, including utilization and charter rates, showed positive development

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Ernst Russ is on 04.06.2026.

    The price of Ernst Russ at the time of the news was 8,9300EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
    22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,0600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,46 % since publication.


    Ernst Russ

    +0,67 %
    +6,87 %
    +12,75 %
    +25,98 %
    +48,84 %
    +106,17 %
    +239,10 %
    +975,09 %
    -61,12 %
    ISIN:DE000A161077WKN:A16107
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    Ernst Russ AG Reports Record Q1 2026 Earnings Ernst Russ AG starts 2026 on a strong course, boosting earnings, expanding its fleet and charter backlog, and lifting guidance despite a volatile market.
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