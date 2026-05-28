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    EVN AG: Business Growth in H1 2025/26

    EVN enters 2025/26 on a stronger footing: higher earnings, a completed divestment, growing renewables, new water infrastructure, broader e-mobility and solid credit strength.

    EVN AG: Business Growth in H1 2025/26
    Foto: stock.adobe.com
    • EVN Group's net result for the first half of 2025/26 increased compared to the previous year, with the outlook for 2025/26 confirmed
    • The sale of EVN's international project business was completed, generating EUR 100 million in proceeds
    • Renewable energy capacities were expanded to 561 MW wind and 133 MWp photovoltaics, with ongoing projects including wind parks and battery storage facilities
    • A new cross-regional drinking water pipeline in Lower Austria was initiated, with an investment of approximately EUR 15 million, planned for commissioning in 2029/30
    • EVN and AVIA Austria partnered to expand e-charging infrastructure, installing quick charging stations at petrol stations and enabling the EVN charging card for broader use
    • EVN's financial stability is confirmed with solid credit ratings (Moody’s: A1, Scope Ratings: A+), and net debt decreased to EUR 1,094.8 million as of March 2026

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at EVN is on 28.05.2026.

    The price of EVN at the time of the news was 28,80EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.
    18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,88EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.


    EVN

    0,00 %
    0,00 %
    +0,35 %
    +1,05 %
    +16,16 %
    +36,90 %
    +43,89 %
    +178,99 %
    +555,38 %
    ISIN:AT0000741053WKN:878279
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    EVN AG: Business Growth in H1 2025/26 EVN enters 2025/26 on a stronger footing: higher earnings, a completed divestment, growing renewables, new water infrastructure, broader e-mobility and solid credit strength.
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