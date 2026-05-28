EVN AG: Business Growth in H1 2025/26

EVN Group's net result for the first half of 2025/26 increased compared to the previous year, with the outlook for 2025/26 confirmed

The sale of EVN's international project business was completed, generating EUR 100 million in proceeds

Renewable energy capacities were expanded to 561 MW wind and 133 MWp photovoltaics, with ongoing projects including wind parks and battery storage facilities

A new cross-regional drinking water pipeline in Lower Austria was initiated, with an investment of approximately EUR 15 million, planned for commissioning in 2029/30

EVN and AVIA Austria partnered to expand e-charging infrastructure, installing quick charging stations at petrol stations and enabling the EVN charging card for broader use

EVN's financial stability is confirmed with solid credit ratings (Moody’s: A1, Scope Ratings: A+), and net debt decreased to EUR 1,094.8 million as of March 2026

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at EVN is on 28.05.2026.

The price of EVN at the time of the news was 28,80EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,88EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.





