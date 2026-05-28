Almonty Industries, Corsair Gaming & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lenovo Group
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|ServiceNow
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|Volatus Aerospace
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|49
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|26
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Novavax
|25
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|19
|💬
|📰
|adidas
|18
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|17
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Corsair Gaming
|+18,28 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|TAIYO YUDEN
|+13,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Red Cat Holdings
|+12,98 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|American Superconductor
|-7,64 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company
|-8,19 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Perseus Mining
|-9,33 %
|💬
|📰
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: +48,29 %
Wochenperformance: +48,29 %
Platz 1
ServiceNow
Wochenperformance: +3,18 %
Wochenperformance: +3,18 %
Platz 2
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +9,62 %
Wochenperformance: +9,62 %
Platz 3
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -12,70 %
Wochenperformance: -12,70 %
Platz 4
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +43,06 %
Wochenperformance: +43,06 %
Platz 5
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +3,94 %
Wochenperformance: +3,94 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +13,15 %
Wochenperformance: +13,15 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +6,03 %
Wochenperformance: +6,03 %
Platz 8
Novavax
Wochenperformance: +21,90 %
Wochenperformance: +21,90 %
Platz 9
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -12,70 %
Wochenperformance: -12,70 %
Platz 10
adidas
Wochenperformance: +12,43 %
Wochenperformance: +12,43 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: -5,05 %
Wochenperformance: -5,05 %
Platz 12
Corsair Gaming
Wochenperformance: +70,71 %
Wochenperformance: +70,71 %
Platz 13
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: +57,95 %
Wochenperformance: +57,95 %
Platz 14
Red Cat Holdings
Wochenperformance: +34,24 %
Wochenperformance: +34,24 %
Platz 15
American Superconductor
Wochenperformance: -1,90 %
Wochenperformance: -1,90 %
Platz 16
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company
Wochenperformance: +1,59 %
Wochenperformance: +1,59 %
Platz 17
Perseus Mining
Wochenperformance: -9,27 %
Wochenperformance: -9,27 %
Platz 18
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