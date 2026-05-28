🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsADLER Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ADLER Group
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Adler Group 2026 Results: Progress & Performance Boost

    In 3M 2026, the group advanced its disposal strategy, strengthened its balance sheet and sustained rental performance, while navigating higher interest costs.

    Adler Group 2026 Results: Progress & Performance Boost
    Foto: cegoh - pixabay
    • Continued progress on disposals in 3M 2026: closed Holsten Quartier (Hamburg), Kaiserlei Quartier (Offenbach), Benrather Gärten (Düsseldorf) and Berlin yielding asset sales (Kornversuchsspeicher, Hedemannstrasse); forward-sales (Quartier Hoym handed over; Ostforum and LEA A advancing).
    • Net proceeds of €197m from disposals have been used to reduce leverage, mainly via partial redemptions of the 1L New Money Facility.
    • Berlin rental portfolio delivered 3.6% like‑for‑like rental growth, 1.4% operational vacancy; average rent rose to €8.64/sqm/month; portfolio = 17,483 units (17,434 in Berlin) valued at €3.5bn.
    • 2026 net rental income guidance confirmed at €124–129m, despite net rental income falling from €37m (3M 2025) to €31m (3M 2026) after the 2025 NRW portfolio disposal.
    • Capital structure strengthened: early redemption of remaining Adler Real Estate notes (~€14.8m), no capital-market maturities before end‑2028 (97% of debt maturing 2028+), cash €301m and LTV 77.1% as of March 2026.
    • Financials for 3M 2026: income from operating activities €0m (vs -€35m prior year), Adjusted EBITDA from rental activities €21m (in line with prior year), and net result improved to -€72m (vs -€170m), with interest expenses weighing on results.

    The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1685EUR and was down -1,17 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,1710EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,48 % since publication.


    ADLER Group

    -0,29 %
    +4,72 %
    +3,50 %
    -7,55 %
    -34,01 %
    -65,16 %
    -99,32 %
    -99,36 %
    -99,13 %
    ISIN:LU1250154413WKN:A14U78
    ADLER Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Adler Group 2026 Results: Progress & Performance Boost In 3M 2026, the group advanced its disposal strategy, strengthened its balance sheet and sustained rental performance, while navigating higher interest costs.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     