Adler Group 2026 Results: Progress & Performance Boost
In 3M 2026, the group advanced its disposal strategy, strengthened its balance sheet and sustained rental performance, while navigating higher interest costs.
Foto: cegoh - pixabay
- Continued progress on disposals in 3M 2026: closed Holsten Quartier (Hamburg), Kaiserlei Quartier (Offenbach), Benrather Gärten (Düsseldorf) and Berlin yielding asset sales (Kornversuchsspeicher, Hedemannstrasse); forward-sales (Quartier Hoym handed over; Ostforum and LEA A advancing).
- Net proceeds of €197m from disposals have been used to reduce leverage, mainly via partial redemptions of the 1L New Money Facility.
- Berlin rental portfolio delivered 3.6% like‑for‑like rental growth, 1.4% operational vacancy; average rent rose to €8.64/sqm/month; portfolio = 17,483 units (17,434 in Berlin) valued at €3.5bn.
- 2026 net rental income guidance confirmed at €124–129m, despite net rental income falling from €37m (3M 2025) to €31m (3M 2026) after the 2025 NRW portfolio disposal.
- Capital structure strengthened: early redemption of remaining Adler Real Estate notes (~€14.8m), no capital-market maturities before end‑2028 (97% of debt maturing 2028+), cash €301m and LTV 77.1% as of March 2026.
- Financials for 3M 2026: income from operating activities €0m (vs -€35m prior year), Adjusted EBITDA from rental activities €21m (in line with prior year), and net result improved to -€72m (vs -€170m), with interest expenses weighing on results.
The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1685EUR and was down -1,17 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,1710EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,48 % since publication.
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