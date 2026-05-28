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    KAP AG Begins Year on Track, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

    KAP AG entered 2026 facing softer demand, lower earnings and major restructuring, yet remains focused on refinancing success and reaffirmed guidance for the year.

    KAP AG Begins Year on Track, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • KAP AG's revenue decreased by 9.1% to €66.6 million in Q1 2026 due to weaker demand and challenging market conditions.
    • Normalised EBITDA declined by 15.8% to €6.4 million, reflecting lower customer orders and capacity underutilisation.
    • The company successfully completed refinancing in April 2026 and initiated comprehensive restructuring measures to improve operational profitability.
    • Segment performance was affected by weak demand: flexible films revenue down 5.7%, engineered products down 10.5%, and surface technologies down 14%.
    • The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2026, expecting revenue between €230 million and €250 million and normalised EBITDA between €19 million and €23 million.
    • Strategic restructuring includes relocating production from Hessisch Lichtenau to Czech Republic and India, and closing the German site by June 2027 to enhance competitiveness.

    The price of KAP at the time of the news was 1,8150EUR and was up +1,11 % compared with the previous day.


    KAP

    +2,50 %
    +15,67 %
    +1,00 %
    +12,78 %
    -77,57 %
    -87,84 %
    -87,21 %
    +31,22 %
    ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840
    KAP direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    KAP AG Begins Year on Track, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook KAP AG entered 2026 facing softer demand, lower earnings and major restructuring, yet remains focused on refinancing success and reaffirmed guidance for the year.
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