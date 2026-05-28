RATIONAL Wins 4th Best Managed Companies Award Again!

RATIONAL won the Best Managed Companies Award for the fourth time (announced end of May 2026).

The award is presented by Deloitte Private, Union de Banques Suisses (UBS), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

The jury assessed companies across four categories: strategy; productivity and innovation; culture and commitment; and governance and finance.

CFO Jörg Walter highlighted RATIONAL’s consistent customer focus, “entrepreneur‑within‑the‑enterprise” responsibility, and decisions aimed at creating sustainable value and long‑term stability.

RATIONAL is the global market and technology leader for intelligent cooking systems (iCombi, iVario, iHexagon), serving restaurants, hotels, hospitals, catering, bakeries, ghost kitchens, and more.

Key 2025 figures: ~50% global market share, €1,260 million sales, €333 million EBIT (26% margin), 80% equity ratio; estimated potential global market ≈4.8 million professional kitchens.

The next important date, Financial results / Half-year 2026 conference call (Alternative: Financials / H1 2026 conference call), at Rational is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 655,50EUR and was down -0,79 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.950,25PKT (-0,39 %).





