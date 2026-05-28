RATIONAL Wins 4th Best Managed Companies Award Again!
For the fourth time in a row, RATIONAL has been named one of Germany’s Best Managed Companies, underscoring its global leadership in intelligent cooking solutions.
Foto: Rational AG
- RATIONAL won the Best Managed Companies Award for the fourth time (announced end of May 2026).
- The award is presented by Deloitte Private, Union de Banques Suisses (UBS), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the Federation of German Industries (BDI).
- The jury assessed companies across four categories: strategy; productivity and innovation; culture and commitment; and governance and finance.
- CFO Jörg Walter highlighted RATIONAL’s consistent customer focus, “entrepreneur‑within‑the‑enterprise” responsibility, and decisions aimed at creating sustainable value and long‑term stability.
- RATIONAL is the global market and technology leader for intelligent cooking systems (iCombi, iVario, iHexagon), serving restaurants, hotels, hospitals, catering, bakeries, ghost kitchens, and more.
- Key 2025 figures: ~50% global market share, €1,260 million sales, €333 million EBIT (26% margin), 80% equity ratio; estimated potential global market ≈4.8 million professional kitchens.
The next important date, Financial results / Half-year 2026 conference call (Alternative: Financials / H1 2026 conference call), at Rational is on 06.08.2026.
The price of Rational at the time of the news was 655,50EUR and was down -0,79 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.950,25PKT (-0,39 %).
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