Novem Group S.A.: 2025/26 Results Reflect Flat Market Conditions
Novem Group’s latest fiscal year paints a mixed picture: softer sales and earnings, but sharply higher free cash flow, resilient Q4 revenue, and a stronger financial footing.
Foto: Novem Car Interior Design GmbH
- Novem Group S.A. reported FY 2025/26 revenue of €510.9 million, a 5.6% decrease compared to the previous year
- Adjusted EBIT for FY 2025/26 was €31.8 million, down 35.0% from the prior year
- Full-year free cash flow increased significantly to €48.1 million, a 68.9% rise year-on-year
- The company faced ongoing headwinds from protectionism, tariffs, and macroeconomic uncertainties
- Q4 2025/26 revenue was €138.6 million, with a slight increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year, driven by a strong tooling business
- The company secured an extension of its term loan with lower debt levels and achieved a solid order intake of over €60 million during the year
The next important date, GJ 2025/26 Preliminary Results, at Novem Group is on 28.05.2026.
The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 2,6300EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.
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