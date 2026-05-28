Novem Group S.A.: 2025/26 Results Reflect Flat Market Conditions

Novem Group S.A. reported FY 2025/26 revenue of €510.9 million, a 5.6% decrease compared to the previous year

Adjusted EBIT for FY 2025/26 was €31.8 million, down 35.0% from the prior year

Full-year free cash flow increased significantly to €48.1 million, a 68.9% rise year-on-year

The company faced ongoing headwinds from protectionism, tariffs, and macroeconomic uncertainties

Q4 2025/26 revenue was €138.6 million, with a slight increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year, driven by a strong tooling business

The company secured an extension of its term loan with lower debt levels and achieved a solid order intake of over €60 million during the year

The next important date, GJ 2025/26 Preliminary Results, at Novem Group is on 28.05.2026.

The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 2,6300EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.





