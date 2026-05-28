🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNovem Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Novem Group
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Novem Group S.A.: 2025/26 Results Reflect Flat Market Conditions

    Novem Group’s latest fiscal year paints a mixed picture: softer sales and earnings, but sharply higher free cash flow, resilient Q4 revenue, and a stronger financial footing.

    Novem Group S.A.: 2025/26 Results Reflect Flat Market Conditions
    Foto: Novem Car Interior Design GmbH
    • Novem Group S.A. reported FY 2025/26 revenue of €510.9 million, a 5.6% decrease compared to the previous year
    • Adjusted EBIT for FY 2025/26 was €31.8 million, down 35.0% from the prior year
    • Full-year free cash flow increased significantly to €48.1 million, a 68.9% rise year-on-year
    • The company faced ongoing headwinds from protectionism, tariffs, and macroeconomic uncertainties
    • Q4 2025/26 revenue was €138.6 million, with a slight increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year, driven by a strong tooling business
    • The company secured an extension of its term loan with lower debt levels and achieved a solid order intake of over €60 million during the year

    The next important date, GJ 2025/26 Preliminary Results, at Novem Group is on 28.05.2026.

    The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 2,6300EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.


    Novem Group

    -3,01 %
    0,00 %
    0,00 %
    -10,88 %
    -40,18 %
    -72,71 %
    -84,45 %
    ISIN:LU2356314745WKN:A3CSWZ
    Novem Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Novem Group S.A.: 2025/26 Results Reflect Flat Market Conditions Novem Group’s latest fiscal year paints a mixed picture: softer sales and earnings, but sharply higher free cash flow, resilient Q4 revenue, and a stronger financial footing.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     