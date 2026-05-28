FORTEC Elektronik: Strong Q3 2025 Growth Despite Market Challenges

Consolidated revenue for the first nine months was EUR 58.9 million (+1.7% YoY), partly driven by the acquisition of Nottrot B.V.

Profitability decreased: consolidated EBIT was EUR 0.7 million (prior year EUR 1.4 million) and net income fell to EUR 0.2 million (prior year EUR 1.0 million).

Order backlog rose to EUR 50.1 million at March 31, 2026 (up from EUR 44.9 million at Dec 31, 2025), supported by several major defense and marine contracts (notably USD 3.8m, USD 3.4m, ~EUR 1m, and USD 4.4m) whose revenue will largely be recognized in future years.

Strategic and operational progress: restructuring and efficiency measures (especially at FORTEC Integrated and FORTEC US), integration of Benelux acquisitions, and strengthening of the second management level to improve competitiveness and profitability.

Management changes: Michael Spatny appointed Chief Operating Officer effective May 18, 2026; search for a Chief Financial Officer continues.

Guidance and balance-sheet strength: full-year 2025/26 operating EBIT is confirmed at break‑even or slightly positive; equity ratio >70% and net financial assets > EUR 17.0 million.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 10,775EUR and was up +0,94 % compared with the previous day.





