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    What Drives Over 20 Years of Success in Swiss Small & Mid-Cap Stocks?

    Harnessing Swiss entrepreneurial excellence, this strategy targets high‑quality small and mid caps with robust balance sheets, niche leadership and resilient growth.

    What Drives Over 20 Years of Success in Swiss Small & Mid-Cap Stocks?
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    • Differentiated, disciplined investment approach: fundamental bottom‑up stock picking combined with diversified styles (value, GARP, growth) and a clear quality focus on owner‑managed companies with strong balance sheets and superior margins.
    • Swiss small‑ and mid‑caps are especially attractive for this entrepreneur approach—many are global niche leaders with strong innovation and capital discipline, yielding pricing power and profitable growth despite a strong Swiss franc and intense competition.
    • Bellevue Entrepreneur Switzerland strategy launched in April 2006 and runs a concentrated portfolio of 35–45 companies.
    • Targeted financial profile for holdings: ~22% expected EBITDA margin, >17% return on equity and conservative leverage (~0.2x net debt/equity), supporting sustainable earnings power.
    • Strong 20‑year track record: accumulated return of 282% since launch (vs. SPIEX 265% and SMI 215%); the fund also outperformed its benchmark by ~2% since the end‑February escalation of the Iran conflict.
    • Strategy scaled internationally via UCITS SICAV vehicles (Bellevue Entrepreneur Swiss Small & Mid and Bellevue Entrepreneur Europe Small) to reach global investors; Bellevue managed CHF 5.3bn in assets as of 31 Dec 2025.






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    What Drives Over 20 Years of Success in Swiss Small & Mid-Cap Stocks? Harnessing Swiss entrepreneurial excellence, this strategy targets high‑quality small and mid caps with robust balance sheets, niche leadership and resilient growth.
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