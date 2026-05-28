What Drives Over 20 Years of Success in Swiss Small & Mid-Cap Stocks?
Harnessing Swiss entrepreneurial excellence, this strategy targets high‑quality small and mid caps with robust balance sheets, niche leadership and resilient growth.
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- Differentiated, disciplined investment approach: fundamental bottom‑up stock picking combined with diversified styles (value, GARP, growth) and a clear quality focus on owner‑managed companies with strong balance sheets and superior margins.
- Swiss small‑ and mid‑caps are especially attractive for this entrepreneur approach—many are global niche leaders with strong innovation and capital discipline, yielding pricing power and profitable growth despite a strong Swiss franc and intense competition.
- Bellevue Entrepreneur Switzerland strategy launched in April 2006 and runs a concentrated portfolio of 35–45 companies.
- Targeted financial profile for holdings: ~22% expected EBITDA margin, >17% return on equity and conservative leverage (~0.2x net debt/equity), supporting sustainable earnings power.
- Strong 20‑year track record: accumulated return of 282% since launch (vs. SPIEX 265% and SMI 215%); the fund also outperformed its benchmark by ~2% since the end‑February escalation of the Iran conflict.
- Strategy scaled internationally via UCITS SICAV vehicles (Bellevue Entrepreneur Swiss Small & Mid and Bellevue Entrepreneur Europe Small) to reach global investors; Bellevue managed CHF 5.3bn in assets as of 31 Dec 2025.
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