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    United Labels AG Reports Strong Preliminary Results for 2025

    Despite a slight dip in revenue, United Labels AG significantly boosted profitability in 2025 and is positioning itself for renewed growth in 2026.

    United Labels AG Reports Strong Preliminary Results for 2025
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • United Labels AG achieved a preliminary consolidated revenue of €21.5 million in 2025, a 4.4% decrease from the previous year due to lower key account revenues
    • EBIT increased by 55% to €1.7 million, driven by higher-margin business in the specialty retail/e-commerce segment
    • Gross profit margin rose by 6.9 percentage points to 44.0%, reflecting growth in higher-margin segments
    • EBITDA grew by 43% to €2.0 million, with all operating companies reporting a net profit for 2025
    • The order backlog increased by 20% to €10.2 million as of December 31, 2025
    • For 2026, the company plans to expand its business with major customers, brand portfolios, and e-commerce, expecting further revenue and profit growth

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at United Labels is on 01.06.2026.

    The price of United Labels at the time of the news was 0,9640EUR and was down -4,55 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +18,26 % since publication.


    United Labels

    +30,00 %
    +37,76 %
    +21,08 %
    -13,69 %
    -37,39 %
    -63,44 %
    -67,64 %
    -74,02 %
    -98,35 %
    ISIN:DE0005489561WKN:548956
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    United Labels AG Reports Strong Preliminary Results for 2025 Despite a slight dip in revenue, United Labels AG significantly boosted profitability in 2025 and is positioning itself for renewed growth in 2026.
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