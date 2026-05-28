Amadeus Fire AG's AGM Approves All Items & Grants New Capital 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Amadeus Fire AG was held successfully in a virtual format, allowing shareholders to participate remotely.

All agenda items were approved by clear majorities, including the new Authorised Capital 2026, which was approved with 78.17% support.

Shareholders approved the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Boards for 2025, as well as the remuneration report, auditor appointments, and re-elections to the Supervisory Board.

Almost 100% (99.88%) of shareholders agreed not to pay a dividend for 2025 and to carry forward the net retained profit.

The company reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2026, expecting revenue between €362 million and €394 million and EBITA between €20 million and €31 million.

Despite economic challenges, Amadeus Fire continues strategic investments in digital transformation and IT infrastructure to support sustainable growth and competitiveness.

The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2026 (Start: 11:00 AM CEST), at Amadeus FiRe is on 28.05.2026.

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 24,725EUR and was down -2,37 % compared with the previous day.





