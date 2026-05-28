Amadeus Fire AG's AGM Approves All Items & Grants New Capital 2026
Amadeus Fire AG’s virtual AGM showcased strong shareholder backing, clear approvals on all key items, and a renewed commitment to growth amid ongoing economic headwinds.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- The Annual General Meeting of Amadeus Fire AG was held successfully in a virtual format, allowing shareholders to participate remotely.
- All agenda items were approved by clear majorities, including the new Authorised Capital 2026, which was approved with 78.17% support.
- Shareholders approved the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Boards for 2025, as well as the remuneration report, auditor appointments, and re-elections to the Supervisory Board.
- Almost 100% (99.88%) of shareholders agreed not to pay a dividend for 2025 and to carry forward the net retained profit.
- The company reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2026, expecting revenue between €362 million and €394 million and EBITA between €20 million and €31 million.
- Despite economic challenges, Amadeus Fire continues strategic investments in digital transformation and IT infrastructure to support sustainable growth and competitiveness.
The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2026 (Start: 11:00 AM CEST), at Amadeus FiRe is on 28.05.2026.
The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 24,725EUR and was down -2,37 % compared with the previous day.
-1,78 %
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+4,68 %
-9,51 %
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-82,84 %
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