🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAmadeus FiRe AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Amadeus FiRe
    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Amadeus Fire AG's AGM Approves All Items & Grants New Capital 2026

    Amadeus Fire AG’s virtual AGM showcased strong shareholder backing, clear approvals on all key items, and a renewed commitment to growth amid ongoing economic headwinds.

    Amadeus Fire AG's AGM Approves All Items & Grants New Capital 2026
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • The Annual General Meeting of Amadeus Fire AG was held successfully in a virtual format, allowing shareholders to participate remotely.
    • All agenda items were approved by clear majorities, including the new Authorised Capital 2026, which was approved with 78.17% support.
    • Shareholders approved the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Boards for 2025, as well as the remuneration report, auditor appointments, and re-elections to the Supervisory Board.
    • Almost 100% (99.88%) of shareholders agreed not to pay a dividend for 2025 and to carry forward the net retained profit.
    • The company reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2026, expecting revenue between €362 million and €394 million and EBITA between €20 million and €31 million.
    • Despite economic challenges, Amadeus Fire continues strategic investments in digital transformation and IT infrastructure to support sustainable growth and competitiveness.

    The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2026 (Start: 11:00 AM CEST), at Amadeus FiRe is on 28.05.2026.

    The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 24,725EUR and was down -2,37 % compared with the previous day.


    Amadeus FiRe

    -1,78 %
    -1,60 %
    +4,68 %
    -9,51 %
    -65,50 %
    -78,00 %
    -82,84 %
    -60,46 %
    +71,35 %
    ISIN:DE0005093108WKN:509310
    Amadeus FiRe direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Amadeus Fire AG's AGM Approves All Items & Grants New Capital 2026 Amadeus Fire AG’s virtual AGM showcased strong shareholder backing, clear approvals on all key items, and a renewed commitment to growth amid ongoing economic headwinds.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     