CTS Eventim Boosts Growth in Q1 2026: A Strong Start
CTS EVENTIM starts 2026 with strong momentum: rising revenues, solid margins, and profitable growth across ticketing, live events, and venues worldwide.
Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich - picture alliance/dpa
- Group Q1 2026: consolidated revenue €613.5m (+23.0% YoY); adjusted EBITDA €118.9m (+18.5%); adjusted EBITDA margin ~19.4%.
- Ticketing Q1 2026: revenue €219.0m (+2.5% YoY; ~+6% adjusted for Stage Entertainment partnership change); adjusted EBITDA €89.8m (+1.2%); margin 41.0%; Stage contract extended as a long‑term retail partnership.
- Live Entertainment Q1 2026: revenue €403.6m (+38.3% YoY); adjusted EBITDA €29.1m (+151.1%); adjusted EBITDA margin 7.2%; growth driven by successful US tours and popular events in Germany.
- Venue contribution: the new Unipol Dome in Milan hosted 53 ice‑hockey matches during Milano Cortina 2026 (Olympic/Paralympic), with >400,000 attendees—providing positive results for venue activities.
- Management view: the Executive Board states Q1 performance for the Group and both segments is in line with full‑year expectations; CEO highlights continued profitable growth supported by international position and partner relationships.
- Company profile: CTS EVENTIM is the #1 ticketing provider in Europe and #2 worldwide, markets >300m tickets/year; 2025 group revenue €3.1bn across 25+ countries; listed in MDAX (ISIN DE0005470306).
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at CTS Eventim is on 28.05.2026.
The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 57,38EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 33.275,81PKT (+0,60 %).
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