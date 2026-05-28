Immofinanz Reports Q1 2026 Results: CPI Europe Announces Key Updates

Net profit for Q1 2026 rose to €105.5 million (vs €47.5m in Q1 2025), more than doubling year‑on‑year.

Rental income increased to €145.2 million (+4.4% YoY), supported by the Nov 2025 acquisition of the Czech residential portfolio CPI BYTY and a 2.3% like‑for‑like rise.

EBIT climbed to €138.8 million (up 53% YoY); revaluation gains totaled €38.2 million, lifting EBT to €119.5 million.

The portfolio comprised 357 properties valued at €8,771.0 million with 3.8 million sqm of rentable space, 93.5% occupancy and a gross yield of 6.7%.

Strong balance sheet: cash and cash equivalents of €328.6 million, equity ratio 47.9% and consolidated leverage improved to 42.3%.

EPRA NTA per share increased to €36.30 (IFRS book value per share €33.02), reflecting the quarter’s net profit.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Immofinanz is on 28.05.2026.

The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 15,130EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.





