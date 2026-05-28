Immofinanz Reports Q1 2026 Results: CPI Europe Announces Key Updates
Powered by a landmark acquisition and robust like-for-like growth, the Group delivered a more than doubled Q1 2026 net profit and stronger key balance sheet metrics.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Net profit for Q1 2026 rose to €105.5 million (vs €47.5m in Q1 2025), more than doubling year‑on‑year.
- Rental income increased to €145.2 million (+4.4% YoY), supported by the Nov 2025 acquisition of the Czech residential portfolio CPI BYTY and a 2.3% like‑for‑like rise.
- EBIT climbed to €138.8 million (up 53% YoY); revaluation gains totaled €38.2 million, lifting EBT to €119.5 million.
- The portfolio comprised 357 properties valued at €8,771.0 million with 3.8 million sqm of rentable space, 93.5% occupancy and a gross yield of 6.7%.
- Strong balance sheet: cash and cash equivalents of €328.6 million, equity ratio 47.9% and consolidated leverage improved to 42.3%.
- EPRA NTA per share increased to €36.30 (IFRS book value per share €33.02), reflecting the quarter’s net profit.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Immofinanz is on 28.05.2026.
The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 15,130EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.
+0,53 %
-3,55 %
-0,39 %
-3,67 %
-16,33 %
-0,78 %
-17,19 %
-26,93 %
-63,31 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte