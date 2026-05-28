Airbus Reports Q1 2026 Results: Key Highlights & Insights

Group strategically shifted to focus on online consumer lending, with early-stage launches in South Africa and Uzbekistan in Q1 2026.

Sale of TBI Bank in February 2026, a key operational milestone that increases financial flexibility.

Early redemption of EUR 2026 bonds in April 2026, reducing near-term maturities and strengthening the Group’s capital structure.

Strong liquidity position with over €250 million cash at period-end, supporting growth and providing financial flexibility; dividends of €26m (2024) and €11m (2025) were declared.

Solid financial results from continuing operations: adjusted EBITDA €13.7m (33% margin), pro forma net profit €2.9m, and interest coverage ratio 3.5x.

Operational and asset-quality metrics: online loan issuance €112.4m (‑12% YoY), net receivables €141.0m, net impairments €18.0m (‑10% YoY), gross NPL ratio 11.0%, and improved cost-to-income ratio to 33.5%.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Airbus is on 29.07.2026.

The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 177,55EUR and was up +1,99 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 177,78EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.105,50PKT (-0,49 %).





