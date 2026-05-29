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    Vita 34 & FamiCord AG: Weak Start to 2026 Amid Market Challenges

    FamiCord AG entered 2026 facing softer demand and rising costs, yet resilient subscription growth, stronger liquidity and unchanged guidance signal cautious confidence.

    Vita 34 & FamiCord AG: Weak Start to 2026 Amid Market Challenges
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FamiCord AG's revenues decreased by 2.7% to EUR 21.5 million in Q1 2026, amid market headwinds
    • Recurring subscription revenues increased by 7.8%, partially offsetting lower new customer business and prepaid renewals
    • EBITDA declined by 28.8% to EUR 2.2 million, with a margin of 10.4%, due to higher costs and weaker business performance
    • The company’s cash and cash equivalents rose by 16.5% to EUR 13.8 million, supported by positive cash flow from financing activities
    • The group's regional markets showed broad softness, except for Romania, Turkey, and the Middle East, which experienced positive demand
    • FamiCord maintains its 2026 revenue guidance of EUR 80-90 million and EBITDA forecast of EUR 9-11 million despite ongoing market challenges

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Vita 34 is on 29.05.2026.

    The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 3,9550EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.


    Vita 34

    +0,13 %
    -0,13 %
    -12,01 %
    -21,68 %
    -2,10 %
    -44,84 %
    -51,46 %
    +66,54 %
    -41,06 %
    ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84
    Vita 34 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Vita 34 & FamiCord AG: Weak Start to 2026 Amid Market Challenges FamiCord AG entered 2026 facing softer demand and rising costs, yet resilient subscription growth, stronger liquidity and unchanged guidance signal cautious confidence.
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