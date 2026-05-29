🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsBOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,022 % bis 06/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu BOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,022 % bis 06/29
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    BOS Group Q1 2026 Results Amid Tough Market Challenges

    Despite a challenging start to 2026, the company maintained solid liquidity and order momentum while navigating weaker OEM demand and persistent FX and geopolitical headwinds.

    BOS Group Q1 2026 Results Amid Tough Market Challenges
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • Q1 2026 gross revenue was EUR 169.4m (Q1 2025: EUR 206.3m), down due to weak OEM production volumes and adverse FX translation.
    • Adjusted EBITDA fell to EUR 9.5m (margin 5.6%) from EUR 18.1m (8.8%); reported EBITDA was EUR 8.4m, with profitability hurt by lower operating leverage.
    • Strong order intake of approximately EUR 210m in Q1 2026, supporting medium-term revenue visibility and signalling customer confidence.
    • Liquidity stable at EUR 34.6m (Q1 2025: EUR 37.8m); net leverage 2.4x, comfortably below the covenant threshold of 3.75x.
    • Management is focused on cost savings, disciplined working-capital management, liquidity preservation and organisational efficiency, though full compensation for a EUR -13.5m reduction in value add was not yet achieved in Q1.
    • Market outlook remains volatile with cautious OEM planning, softer demand patterns, FX headwinds (notably USD and JPY) and increased supply‑chain/cost risks from geopolitical tensions (including the Middle East).


    BOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,022 % bis 06/29

    0,00 %
    -0,10 %
    -0,10 %
    -0,10 %
    -0,05 %
    ISIN:NO0013515759WKN:A4DFJD
    BOS GmbH & Co Unternehmensanleihe 11,022 % bis 06/29 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf


    Geschenk Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    BOS Group Q1 2026 Results Amid Tough Market Challenges Despite a challenging start to 2026, the company maintained solid liquidity and order momentum while navigating weaker OEM demand and persistent FX and geopolitical headwinds.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     