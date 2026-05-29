BOS Group Q1 2026 Results Amid Tough Market Challenges
Despite a challenging start to 2026, the company maintained solid liquidity and order momentum while navigating weaker OEM demand and persistent FX and geopolitical headwinds.
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- Q1 2026 gross revenue was EUR 169.4m (Q1 2025: EUR 206.3m), down due to weak OEM production volumes and adverse FX translation.
- Adjusted EBITDA fell to EUR 9.5m (margin 5.6%) from EUR 18.1m (8.8%); reported EBITDA was EUR 8.4m, with profitability hurt by lower operating leverage.
- Strong order intake of approximately EUR 210m in Q1 2026, supporting medium-term revenue visibility and signalling customer confidence.
- Liquidity stable at EUR 34.6m (Q1 2025: EUR 37.8m); net leverage 2.4x, comfortably below the covenant threshold of 3.75x.
- Management is focused on cost savings, disciplined working-capital management, liquidity preservation and organisational efficiency, though full compensation for a EUR -13.5m reduction in value add was not yet achieved in Q1.
- Market outlook remains volatile with cautious OEM planning, softer demand patterns, FX headwinds (notably USD and JPY) and increased supply‑chain/cost risks from geopolitical tensions (including the Middle East).
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