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    Allane Mobility Reports Robust Growth in Q1 2026

    Allane Mobility Group accelerates its growth in Q1 2026, boosting contracts, revenues and earnings while confidently reaffirming its ambitious full-year outlook.

    Allane Mobility Reports Robust Growth in Q1 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Allane Mobility Group's contract portfolio increased by 5.0% to 164,600 contracts as of March 30, 2026.
    • The company's consolidated operating revenue grew by 19.9% to €157.7 million in Q1 2026.
    • Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose to €5.6 million in Q1 2026 from €3.8 million in the previous year.
    • Revenue from vehicle sales and fleet management increased by 28.3% to €80.7 million in Q1 2026.
    • The company confirms its full-year forecast, expecting a contract portfolio of 170,000 to 185,000 contracts and revenue between €670 million and €720 million.
    • Allane Group anticipates positive development across all key performance indicators for 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Allane is on 29.05.2026.

    The price of Allane at the time of the news was 11,600EUR and was up +0,87 % compared with the previous day.


    Allane

    +1,77 %
    +5,41 %
    +17,00 %
    +20,00 %
    +28,57 %
    +0,88 %
    -31,47 %
    -40,17 %
    -42,50 %
    ISIN:DE000A0DPRE6WKN:A0DPRE
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    Allane Mobility Reports Robust Growth in Q1 2026 Allane Mobility Group accelerates its growth in Q1 2026, boosting contracts, revenues and earnings while confidently reaffirming its ambitious full-year outlook.
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