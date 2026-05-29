Hörmann Finance Bond 7.00% Q1 2026: Stable Start to the Year

Q1 2026 sales slightly down at EUR 149.6m (Q1 2025: EUR 150.8m); EBITDA EUR 4.0m (vs EUR 4.3m) and EBIT EUR 0.5m (vs EUR 1.1m).

Order backlog increased to EUR 608.4m (31 Mar 2026 vs EUR 581.0m at 31 Dec 2025); order intake slightly fell to EUR 180.9m (vs EUR 184.6m) due to investment reluctance.

Full-year 2026 guidance confirmed: expected sales EUR 700–760m (2025: EUR 697.4m) and positive EBIT around EUR 30m (2025: EUR 30.4m).

Operating cash flow turned negative at EUR -10.9m (Q1 2025: +3.3m); net cash and cash equivalents decreased to EUR 69.1m (from EUR 82.3m).

Balance sheet and resources: total assets EUR 404.4m, equity EUR 142.3m, equity ratio 35.2% (down from 36.5%); headcount ~2,878 employees.

Management cites trade and geopolitical uncertainties but states the group made a stable start to 2026 and remains confident in its growth outlook.

The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,38EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





