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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsHörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28
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    Hörmann Finance Bond 7.00% Q1 2026: Stable Start to the Year

    Despite softer Q1 figures and cautious investments, the Group entered 2026 on a stable footing, backed by a strong order backlog and reaffirmed full-year guidance.

    Hörmann Finance Bond 7.00% Q1 2026: Stable Start to the Year
    Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
    • Q1 2026 sales slightly down at EUR 149.6m (Q1 2025: EUR 150.8m); EBITDA EUR 4.0m (vs EUR 4.3m) and EBIT EUR 0.5m (vs EUR 1.1m).
    • Order backlog increased to EUR 608.4m (31 Mar 2026 vs EUR 581.0m at 31 Dec 2025); order intake slightly fell to EUR 180.9m (vs EUR 184.6m) due to investment reluctance.
    • Full-year 2026 guidance confirmed: expected sales EUR 700–760m (2025: EUR 697.4m) and positive EBIT around EUR 30m (2025: EUR 30.4m).
    • Operating cash flow turned negative at EUR -10.9m (Q1 2025: +3.3m); net cash and cash equivalents decreased to EUR 69.1m (from EUR 82.3m).
    • Balance sheet and resources: total assets EUR 404.4m, equity EUR 142.3m, equity ratio 35.2% (down from 36.5%); headcount ~2,878 employees.
    • Management cites trade and geopolitical uncertainties but states the group made a stable start to 2026 and remains confident in its growth outlook.

    The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,38EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28

    0,00 %
    0,00 %
    0,00 %
    -0,47 %
    +0,91 %
    +4,34 %
    ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9
    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Hörmann Finance Bond 7.00% Q1 2026: Stable Start to the Year Despite softer Q1 figures and cautious investments, the Group entered 2026 on a stable footing, backed by a strong order backlog and reaffirmed full-year guidance.
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