Hörmann Finance Bond 7.00% Q1 2026: Stable Start to the Year
Despite softer Q1 figures and cautious investments, the Group entered 2026 on a stable footing, backed by a strong order backlog and reaffirmed full-year guidance.
Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
- Q1 2026 sales slightly down at EUR 149.6m (Q1 2025: EUR 150.8m); EBITDA EUR 4.0m (vs EUR 4.3m) and EBIT EUR 0.5m (vs EUR 1.1m).
- Order backlog increased to EUR 608.4m (31 Mar 2026 vs EUR 581.0m at 31 Dec 2025); order intake slightly fell to EUR 180.9m (vs EUR 184.6m) due to investment reluctance.
- Full-year 2026 guidance confirmed: expected sales EUR 700–760m (2025: EUR 697.4m) and positive EBIT around EUR 30m (2025: EUR 30.4m).
- Operating cash flow turned negative at EUR -10.9m (Q1 2025: +3.3m); net cash and cash equivalents decreased to EUR 69.1m (from EUR 82.3m).
- Balance sheet and resources: total assets EUR 404.4m, equity EUR 142.3m, equity ratio 35.2% (down from 36.5%); headcount ~2,878 employees.
- Management cites trade and geopolitical uncertainties but states the group made a stable start to 2026 and remains confident in its growth outlook.
The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,38EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
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