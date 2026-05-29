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    Circus Reveals Preliminary FY2025 Financial Results

    Circus SE closes a pivotal year: after four years of R&D, its AI robotics hit the market, revenues surged, and bold investments reshaped its technology portfolio.

    Circus Reveals Preliminary FY2025 Financial Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Circus SE announced preliminary financial results for FY2025, with revenues of approximately EUR 1.5 million, up from EUR 0.25 million in the previous year.
    • The company's 2025 operational market entry followed four years of R&D, culminating in the commercial launch of its patented AI robotics technology.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for FY2025 was approximately EUR -15.3 million, compared to EUR -11.9 million in the prior year, with unadjusted EBITDA at EUR -18.5 million.
    • Investments in 2025 focused on developing core AI, robotics, and control software technologies, as well as expanding industrial production and global supply chains.
    • Circus acquired Fully AI, expanding its technology portfolio into the defense sector, which already generated revenues in FY2025.
    • Final audited financial figures will be published with the 2025 Annual Report by June 30, 2026.

    The price of Circus at the time of the news was 7,7600EUR and was up +1,44 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,52 % since publication.


    Circus

    +0,78 %
    -8,48 %
    -7,25 %
    +0,13 %
    -52,06 %
    +520,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YN355WKN:A2YN35
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    Circus Reveals Preliminary FY2025 Financial Results Circus SE closes a pivotal year: after four years of R&D, its AI robotics hit the market, revenues surged, and bold investments reshaped its technology portfolio.
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