Global Review Confirms HFfree Process Outperforms Competitors
EcoGraf is reshaping battery supply chains with a cost-competitive, HF-free process for high-purity anode materials, backed by global assessments and strategic funding.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- EcoGraf's HFfree process technology is cost-competitive for producing high-purity anode material for lithium-ion batteries, confirmed by a global assessment
- The assessment evaluated seven potential locations across major battery manufacturing hubs in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., demonstrating strong cost competitiveness in all regions
- The average purification operating cost is approximately US$478 per tonne of spherical purified graphite (SPG), with an integrated supply chain estimated at around US$1,441 per tonne, making it competitive with Chinese supply
- EcoGraf has secured €6.2 million (A$10 million) in grant funding to support development activities and is progressing with government applications and potential partnerships
- The company's vertically integrated supply chain, including low-cost upstream feedstock from Tanzania and efficient shaping and processing, underpins its cost advantages
- EcoGraf's strategy aligns with global market shifts towards diversified, non-Chinese supply chains, aiming to establish localized production hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to meet increasing demand and reduce supply risks
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