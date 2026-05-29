DEAG Kicks Off FY 2026 Strongly, Confirms Full-Year Goals
DEAG enters 2026 on track: solid Q1 results, strong advance ticket sales and a powerful festival pipeline support its long‑term growth ambitions.
- Q1 2026 results in line with plan: revenue €62.1m (prior year €67.0m) and EBITDA €2.1m (prior year €3.5m), reflecting normal seasonality.
- Strong ticket sales and visibility: over 4.7 million tickets sold for 2026 and 2027, underpinning planning certainty.
- Full-year targets confirmed: expects planned revenues >€400m, an improved EBITDA margin, and ticket sales to remain at similarly high levels, though revenue may be temporarily below the prior year due to industry volatility.
- Buy‑and‑build execution: reduced minority interests and completed acquisitions/increases (full takeover of Wizard Live, Airbeat One stake raised to 75%, majority stakes in Juicy Beats and conneccted: Events & Live Marketing), expanding festival and corporate/tourism event activities.
- Robust event pipeline and festival summer ahead: hundreds of thousands of visitors across more than 30 open‑air events and numerous concerts featuring major artists (e.g., Berliner Philharmoniker, Die Toten Hosen, Iron Maiden, Lenny Kravitz) and festivals like Nature One and Barcelona Rock Fest.
- Strategic outlook: DEAG aims to continue European consolidation via M&A, leverages an international ticketing platform footprint (myticket/gigantic/tickets.ie), and expects to return to its established growth trajectory in 2027.
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