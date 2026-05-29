DAX, Astrotech & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Dell Technologies Registered (C)
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lenovo Group
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Super Micro Computer
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Eutelsat Communications
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|261
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|51
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Netlist
|35
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|31
|💬
|📰
|Münchener Rück
|23
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|22
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Astrotech
|+42,86 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Dell Technologies Registered (C)
|+33,54 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|NetApp
|+31,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|DOTTIKON ES HOLDING
|-18,29 %
|📰
|🟥
|PetroNor E&P
|-28,16 %
|📰
|🟥
|Redwood AI
|-32,85 %
|📰
Dell Technologies Registered (C)
Wochenperformance: +75,01 %
Wochenperformance: +75,01 %
Platz 1
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: +62,15 %
Wochenperformance: +62,15 %
Platz 2
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: +42,14 %
Wochenperformance: +42,14 %
Platz 3
OHB
Wochenperformance: -23,92 %
Wochenperformance: -23,92 %
Platz 4
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -20,95 %
Wochenperformance: -20,95 %
Platz 5
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +20,90 %
Wochenperformance: +20,90 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,40 %
Wochenperformance: +1,40 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +10,67 %
Wochenperformance: +10,67 %
Platz 8
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +4,09 %
Wochenperformance: +4,09 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +1,62 %
Wochenperformance: +1,62 %
Platz 10
Münchener Rück
Wochenperformance: -6,03 %
Wochenperformance: -6,03 %
Platz 11
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -20,95 %
Wochenperformance: -20,95 %
Platz 12
Astrotech
Wochenperformance: +1.869,70 %
Wochenperformance: +1.869,70 %
Platz 13
Dell Technologies Registered (C)
Wochenperformance: +75,01 %
Wochenperformance: +75,01 %
Platz 14
NetApp
Wochenperformance: +53,06 %
Wochenperformance: +53,06 %
Platz 15
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING
Wochenperformance: -15,17 %
Wochenperformance: -15,17 %
Platz 16
PetroNor E&P
Wochenperformance: -34,00 %
Wochenperformance: -34,00 %
Platz 17
Redwood AI
Wochenperformance: -69,73 %
Wochenperformance: -69,73 %
Platz 18
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