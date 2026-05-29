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    Fox e-mobility AG: Capital Boost & Debt Reduction Amid Leadership Changes

    Fox e-mobility reshapes its MIA strategy: new capital structure, exclusive production partners, and a sharpened focus on future monetization and leadership.

    Fox e-mobility AG: Capital Boost & Debt Reduction Amid Leadership Changes
    Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
    • MIA vehicle development, production and distribution will be carried out exclusively by Fox Automotive Switzerland AG (Herisau) and FOXMIA (Germany) GmbH.
    • Fox Automotive Switzerland AG’s share capital was increased from CHF 105,500 to CHF 1,000,000, subscribed exclusively by creditors (no participation by fox e-mobility AG), reducing fox e-mobility AG’s stake from 100% to 10.55% and fully eliminating Fox Automotive Switzerland AG’s debt.
    • Authorized capital of up to CHF 500,000 (within the statutory capital band) plus license revenues will be available to finance prototype construction.
    • fox e-mobility AG concluded agreements (profit transfer and share options at par) to secure the majority of the economic upside from MIA monetization in 2026/2027 and expects a tax‑neutral increase in the investment value from EUR 6.5m to approx. EUR 24m for 2026 (corrected figure).
    • CFO/COO Philippe Perret will leave executive management by mutual agreement on 1 June 2026; Patrick Bigger will lead the company as sole CEO until a successor is appointed.
    • Publication and meeting dates: 2025 annual financial report on 30 June 2026, 2026 interim report on 20 August 2026, and the next Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026.



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    Fox e-mobility AG: Capital Boost & Debt Reduction Amid Leadership Changes Fox e-mobility reshapes its MIA strategy: new capital structure, exclusive production partners, and a sharpened focus on future monetization and leadership.
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