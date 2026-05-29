Fox e-mobility AG: Capital Boost & Debt Reduction Amid Leadership Changes
Fox e-mobility reshapes its MIA strategy: new capital structure, exclusive production partners, and a sharpened focus on future monetization and leadership.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- MIA vehicle development, production and distribution will be carried out exclusively by Fox Automotive Switzerland AG (Herisau) and FOXMIA (Germany) GmbH.
- Fox Automotive Switzerland AG’s share capital was increased from CHF 105,500 to CHF 1,000,000, subscribed exclusively by creditors (no participation by fox e-mobility AG), reducing fox e-mobility AG’s stake from 100% to 10.55% and fully eliminating Fox Automotive Switzerland AG’s debt.
- Authorized capital of up to CHF 500,000 (within the statutory capital band) plus license revenues will be available to finance prototype construction.
- fox e-mobility AG concluded agreements (profit transfer and share options at par) to secure the majority of the economic upside from MIA monetization in 2026/2027 and expects a tax‑neutral increase in the investment value from EUR 6.5m to approx. EUR 24m for 2026 (corrected figure).
- CFO/COO Philippe Perret will leave executive management by mutual agreement on 1 June 2026; Patrick Bigger will lead the company as sole CEO until a successor is appointed.
- Publication and meeting dates: 2025 annual financial report on 30 June 2026, 2026 interim report on 20 August 2026, and the next Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026.
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte