Mutares' F.lli Ferrari Sells Part of Benelux Business to HMF Group.

F.lli Ferrari Holding, ultimately owned by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, has signed an agreement to sell its Netherlands distribution business partially to HMF Group

The transaction is expected to close in early June 2026 (Q2 2026) and remains subject to customary closing conditions

The disposed Benelux distribution unit generates approximately EUR 35 million in annual revenues and employs about 50 people

The sale is intended to further streamline the group’s footprint and sharpen focus on proprietary crane platforms and core manufacturing activities

HMF Group is a strategic buyer with strong Benelux market expertise, positioned to develop the distribution activities and support the business’s next growth phase

The disposal forms part of F.lli Ferrari’s operational restructuring since its acquisition from Hyva/JOST and aligns with Mutares’s strategy to stabilize, reposition and focus its portfolio companies (Mutares is a listed private equity holding on the SDAX)

The next important date, "Annual General Meeting 2026" (Alternative: "Ordinary General Meeting 2026"; commonly abbreviated "AGM 2026."), at mutares is on 03.07.2026.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 28,13EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 19.166,31PKT (+0,47 %).





