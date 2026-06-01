Krypto-Gewinner
Kryptowährungen Top-Performer im Krypto-Markt KW 23/26
Foto: CHROMORANGE_Michael Bihlmayer - picture alliance
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten stellen wir Ihnen die Top20 Kryptowährungen mit ihrer Performance vor. Erhalten Sie spannende Einblicke in die Kursentwicklung und Trends der wichtigsten digitalen Währungen.
Jeden Montag um 06:00 stellen wir Ihnen die spannendsten Kryptowährungen vor. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, wöchentlichen, Kryptowährungen-Performance Darstellung!
XLM / USD
Wochenperformance: +77,55 %
Wochenperformance: +77,55 %
Platz 1
FET / USD
Wochenperformance: +31,02 %
Wochenperformance: +31,02 %
Platz 2
DYDX / USD
Wochenperformance: +30,11 %
Wochenperformance: +30,11 %
Platz 3
INJ / USD
Wochenperformance: +29,32 %
Wochenperformance: +29,32 %
Platz 4
BAT / USD
Wochenperformance: +19,99 %
Wochenperformance: +19,99 %
Platz 5
AR / USD
Wochenperformance: +10,91 %
Wochenperformance: +10,91 %
Platz 6
ICP / USD
Wochenperformance: +10,84 %
Wochenperformance: +10,84 %
Platz 7
FXS / USD
Wochenperformance: nan %
Wochenperformance: nan %
Platz 8
ALGO / USD
Wochenperformance: +11,51 %
Wochenperformance: +11,51 %
Platz 9
OKB / USD
Wochenperformance: +9,54 %
Wochenperformance: +9,54 %
Platz 10
HBAR / USD
Wochenperformance: +8,41 %
Wochenperformance: +8,41 %
Platz 11
MIOTA / USD
Wochenperformance: +8,37 %
Wochenperformance: +8,37 %
Platz 12
APE / USD
Wochenperformance: +6,90 %
Wochenperformance: +6,90 %
Platz 13
BNB / USD
Wochenperformance: +6,77 %
Wochenperformance: +6,77 %
Platz 14
RNDR / USD
Wochenperformance: +5,53 %
Wochenperformance: +5,53 %
Platz 15
CAKE / USD
Wochenperformance: +4,90 %
Wochenperformance: +4,90 %
Platz 16
AGI / USD
Wochenperformance: +4,08 %
Wochenperformance: +4,08 %
Platz 17
RPL / USD
Wochenperformance: +3,64 %
Wochenperformance: +3,64 %
Platz 18
AXS / USD
Wochenperformance: +3,27 %
Wochenperformance: +3,27 %
Platz 19
THETA / USD
Wochenperformance: +2,80 %
Wochenperformance: +2,80 %
Platz 20
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 30.06.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
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