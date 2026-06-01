Borussia Dortmund, Hyperliquid Strategies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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|Borussia Dortmund
|41
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|📰
|🥈
|BioNTech
|13
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|Münchener Rück
|12
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|Almonty Industries
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|Rang
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|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
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|Hyperliquid Strategies
|+23,98 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|+20,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Redwood AI
|+19,42 %
|📰
|🟥
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|-9,73 %
|📰
|🟥
|Brazilian Rare Earths
|-13,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings
|-13,82 %
|📰
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +15,07 %
Wochenperformance: +15,07 %
Platz 1
American Pacific Mining Corporation
Wochenperformance: +19,71 %
Wochenperformance: +19,71 %
Platz 2
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -5,34 %
Wochenperformance: -5,34 %
Platz 3
IonQ
Wochenperformance: +10,16 %
Wochenperformance: +10,16 %
Platz 4
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +100,00 %
Wochenperformance: +100,00 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -4,04 %
Wochenperformance: -4,04 %
Platz 6
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,16 %
Wochenperformance: +0,16 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +4,84 %
Wochenperformance: +4,84 %
Platz 8
Münchener Rück
Wochenperformance: -4,26 %
Wochenperformance: -4,26 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +3,95 %
Wochenperformance: +3,95 %
Platz 10
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +13,62 %
Wochenperformance: +13,62 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +1,07 %
Wochenperformance: +1,07 %
Platz 12
Hyperliquid Strategies
Wochenperformance: +47,06 %
Wochenperformance: +47,06 %
Platz 13
Virgin Galactic Holdings
Wochenperformance: +125,33 %
Wochenperformance: +125,33 %
Platz 14
Redwood AI
Wochenperformance: -41,96 %
Wochenperformance: -41,96 %
Platz 15
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +18,09 %
Wochenperformance: +18,09 %
Platz 16
Brazilian Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -8,96 %
Wochenperformance: -8,96 %
Platz 17
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings
Wochenperformance: -12,40 %
Wochenperformance: -12,40 %
Platz 18
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