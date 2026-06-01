Daldrup & Söhne AG Reports 2025 Profit Surge & Growth Outlook
In 2025, the company delivered robust growth in profitability and a record order pipeline, setting the stage for further expansion in the geothermal market.
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- Total output in 2025 was EUR 51.1m (2024: EUR 54.5m), slightly below forecast due to the postponed start of the Pullach geothermal project.
- EBIT increased 25.8% to EUR 8.7m and the EBIT margin rose to 17.1% (2024: 12.7%), significantly exceeding prior guidance.
- Consolidated net income jumped 211% to EUR 7.7m, resulting in earnings per share of EUR 1.29 (2024: EUR 0.42).
- Order backlog surged to EUR 120m as of 30 March 2026 (prior year: EUR 31m), indicating very high capacity utilisation (record EUR 128m at 31 Dec 2025).
- Free cash flow was EUR 5.2m (2024: EUR 9.7m) while the company held ~EUR 13m in cash; investments rose to EUR 5.7m and the drilling fleet expanded to 54 rigs.
- 2026 outlook: Group total output around EUR 58m with an expected EBIT margin of 11.5–13.5%; regulatory reforms (GeoBG) and the KfW geothermal loan are expected to drive further geothermal demand.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Daldrup & Soehne is on 27.08.2026.
The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 24,650EUR and was up +2,07 % compared with the previous
day.
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