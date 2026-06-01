🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDaldrup & Soehne AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Daldrup & Soehne
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Daldrup & Söhne AG Reports 2025 Profit Surge & Growth Outlook

    In 2025, the company delivered robust growth in profitability and a record order pipeline, setting the stage for further expansion in the geothermal market.

    Daldrup & Söhne AG Reports 2025 Profit Surge & Growth Outlook
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Total output in 2025 was EUR 51.1m (2024: EUR 54.5m), slightly below forecast due to the postponed start of the Pullach geothermal project.
    • EBIT increased 25.8% to EUR 8.7m and the EBIT margin rose to 17.1% (2024: 12.7%), significantly exceeding prior guidance.
    • Consolidated net income jumped 211% to EUR 7.7m, resulting in earnings per share of EUR 1.29 (2024: EUR 0.42).
    • Order backlog surged to EUR 120m as of 30 March 2026 (prior year: EUR 31m), indicating very high capacity utilisation (record EUR 128m at 31 Dec 2025).
    • Free cash flow was EUR 5.2m (2024: EUR 9.7m) while the company held ~EUR 13m in cash; investments rose to EUR 5.7m and the drilling fleet expanded to 54 rigs.
    • 2026 outlook: Group total output around EUR 58m with an expected EBIT margin of 11.5–13.5%; regulatory reforms (GeoBG) and the KfW geothermal loan are expected to drive further geothermal demand.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Daldrup & Soehne is on 27.08.2026.

    The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 24,650EUR and was up +2,07 % compared with the previous day.


    Daldrup & Soehne

    +1,65 %
    +1,23 %
    0,00 %
    +0,41 %
    +120,63 %
    +146,99 %
    +425,64 %
    +165,09 %
    +69,66 %
    ISIN:DE0007830572WKN:783057
    Daldrup & Soehne direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Daldrup & Söhne AG Reports 2025 Profit Surge & Growth Outlook In 2025, the company delivered robust growth in profitability and a record order pipeline, setting the stage for further expansion in the geothermal market.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     