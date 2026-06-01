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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHENSOLDT AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HENSOLDT
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    HENSOLDT Boosts 2026 Free Cash Flow Outlook & Confirms Leverage Goal

    HENSOLDT sharpens its financial outlook, boosting cash flow ambitions for 2026 while reaffirming key guidance metrics and its strategic growth trajectory.

    HENSOLDT Boosts 2026 Free Cash Flow Outlook & Confirms Leverage Goal
    Foto: Britta Pedersen - dpa
    • HENSOLDT raises its 2026 adjusted free cash flow guidance from ~40% to ~50% conversion of adjusted EBITDA.
    • The improvement is mainly driven by higher customer advance payments and accelerated procurement processes in Germany.
    • The company confirms all other 2026 guidance elements, including book-to-bill, revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin.
    • HENSOLDT reiterates its net leverage target of around 1.5x for the 2026 financial year.
    • The higher cash conversion is expected to offset the cash impact of the purchase price payment for the Nedinsco acquisition.
    • HENSOLDT is a European defence high‑tech company (2025 revenue €2.46bn, ~9,500 employees) listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDAX).

    The next important date, The phrase is already in English: "J.P. Morgan European Industrials Conference." It refers to a conference hosted by J.P. Morgan focused on industrial companies and sectors in Europe. Would you like a version rewritten (e.g., "J.P. Morgan European Industrial Conference") or translated into another language?, at HENSOLDT is on 16.06.2026.

    The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 87,26EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 85,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,02 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 33.270,26PKT (-0,24 %).


    HENSOLDT

    -3,82 %
    -0,75 %
    +13,56 %
    +10,96 %
    -6,31 %
    +193,37 %
    +532,95 %
    +409,04 %
    ISIN:DE000HAG0005WKN:HAG000
    HENSOLDT direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    HENSOLDT Boosts 2026 Free Cash Flow Outlook & Confirms Leverage Goal HENSOLDT sharpens its financial outlook, boosting cash flow ambitions for 2026 while reaffirming key guidance metrics and its strategic growth trajectory.
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