Equifax Partners with Poland's Leading Credit Bureau to Expand Identity & Fraud Solutions
A new cross-border alliance is reshaping digital trust in Poland, as Equifax UK and BIK join forces to fight sophisticated identity fraud and protect vulnerable borrowers.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Equifax UK and Biuro Informacji Kredytowej S.A. (BIK), Poland’s primary credit bureau, announced a partnership on June 1, 2026 to broaden client access to identity verification and fraud prevention solutions.
- Under the deal, BIK will access a suite of Equifax advanced identity and fraud services and layer them with BIK’s specialised behavioural verification to strengthen fraud defenses.
- The combined solution targets complex threats including identity spoofing and AI-driven fraud by enabling real-time analysis of interaction patterns.
- The partnership aims to support lenders, businesses and consumers across the financial ecosystem, enabling safer customer journeys and improved decisioning for underserved populations through richer data.
- Equifax CEO UK&I David Bernard and BIK President Mariusz Cholewa emphasized the need for a layered, multi-signal approach to combat evolving fraud and to expand offerings in the Polish market.
- Equifax is a global data, analytics and technology company headquartered in Atlanta (nearly 15,000 employees, operations/investments in 24 countries); BIK is Poland’s sole credit information bureau offering anti-fraud, cyber fraud detection and behavioural verification platforms.
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