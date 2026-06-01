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    Equifax Partners with Poland's Leading Credit Bureau to Expand Identity & Fraud Solutions

    A new cross-border alliance is reshaping digital trust in Poland, as Equifax UK and BIK join forces to fight sophisticated identity fraud and protect vulnerable borrowers.

    Equifax Partners with Poland's Leading Credit Bureau to Expand Identity & Fraud Solutions
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Equifax UK and Biuro Informacji Kredytowej S.A. (BIK), Poland’s primary credit bureau, announced a partnership on June 1, 2026 to broaden client access to identity verification and fraud prevention solutions.
    • Under the deal, BIK will access a suite of Equifax advanced identity and fraud services and layer them with BIK’s specialised behavioural verification to strengthen fraud defenses.
    • The combined solution targets complex threats including identity spoofing and AI-driven fraud by enabling real-time analysis of interaction patterns.
    • The partnership aims to support lenders, businesses and consumers across the financial ecosystem, enabling safer customer journeys and improved decisioning for underserved populations through richer data.
    • Equifax CEO UK&I David Bernard and BIK President Mariusz Cholewa emphasized the need for a layered, multi-signal approach to combat evolving fraud and to expand offerings in the Polish market.
    • Equifax is a global data, analytics and technology company headquartered in Atlanta (nearly 15,000 employees, operations/investments in 24 countries); BIK is Poland’s sole credit information bureau offering anti-fraud, cyber fraud detection and behavioural verification platforms.



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    Equifax Partners with Poland's Leading Credit Bureau to Expand Identity & Fraud Solutions A new cross-border alliance is reshaping digital trust in Poland, as Equifax UK and BIK join forces to fight sophisticated identity fraud and protect vulnerable borrowers.
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