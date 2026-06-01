DAX, LG Electronics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SalesCloser Technologies
|📰
|🥈
|ServiceNow
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|NEL ASA
|💬
|📰
|ITM Power
|💬
|📰
|Rocket Lab Corporation
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|178
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|24
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Verbio
|19
|💬
|📰
|Münchener Rück
|18
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|18
|💬
|📰
|Netlist
|16
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|LG Electronics
|+49,42 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Fluence Energy Registered (A)
|+27,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|+25,94 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
|-16,28 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|GRAIL
|-17,26 %
|📰
|🟥
|Cardiff Oncology
|-21,66 %
|💬
|📰
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SalesCloser Technologies
Wochenperformance: +16,58 %
Wochenperformance: +16,58 %
Platz 1
ServiceNow
Wochenperformance: +33,22 %
Wochenperformance: +33,22 %
Platz 2
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +13,32 %
Wochenperformance: +13,32 %
Platz 3
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +4,48 %
Wochenperformance: +4,48 %
Platz 4
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +13,62 %
Wochenperformance: +13,62 %
Platz 5
Rocket Lab Corporation
Wochenperformance: -7,61 %
Wochenperformance: -7,61 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,13 %
Wochenperformance: -1,13 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,16 %
Wochenperformance: +0,16 %
Platz 8
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +8,75 %
Wochenperformance: +8,75 %
Platz 9
Münchener Rück
Wochenperformance: -6,18 %
Wochenperformance: -6,18 %
Platz 10
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -21,56 %
Wochenperformance: -21,56 %
Platz 11
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +3,50 %
Wochenperformance: +3,50 %
Platz 12
LG Electronics
Wochenperformance: +70,87 %
Wochenperformance: +70,87 %
Platz 13
Fluence Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +20,84 %
Wochenperformance: +20,84 %
Platz 14
Virgin Galactic Holdings
Wochenperformance: +150,35 %
Wochenperformance: +150,35 %
Platz 15
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: +2,88 %
Wochenperformance: +2,88 %
Platz 16
GRAIL
Wochenperformance: -14,53 %
Wochenperformance: -14,53 %
Platz 17
Cardiff Oncology
Wochenperformance: +10,09 %
Wochenperformance: +10,09 %
Platz 18
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