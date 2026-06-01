Mobilezone Holding Completes Acquisition of Apfelkiste.ch & MAREIN

mobilezone completed the acquisition (closing) of AK Group AG — including e‑commerce platform Apfelkiste.ch and retail‑branding/sourcing specialist MAREIN — and fully consolidated them from 1 June 2026.

The transaction confirms an enterprise value of approximately CHF 180 million, paid in cash.

Pierre Droigk, founder of Apfelkiste.ch, became the largest individual shareholder of mobilezone (5.18% stake) via JULE Investment Management AG, replacing Haubrich SE.

Droigk is to be proposed for election to mobilezone’s Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2027 and will contribute to the Group’s strategic development.

mobilezone updated its 2026 group EBITDA guidance to CHF 50–57 million (previously CHF 40–47 million) and reaffirmed its CHF 70 million EBITDA target for 2028; H1 2026 results will be published on 14 August 2026.

The Group says the acquisition strategically strengthens mobilezone across retail, e‑commerce and B2B channels, increasing growth potential, recurring revenues and expected cash generation and margin improvement.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at mobilezone holding is on 14.08.2026.

The price of mobilezone holding at the time of the news was 16,100EUR and was down -1,23 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,080EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.





